PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island shot up 9 cents in the last week to its highest level in seven years, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Gas is now selling for an average of $3.26 per gallon, which is 18 cents higher than a month ago and $1.14 more than one year ago.

The last time prices in Rhode Island were this high was in October 2014 at $3.28 per gallon, AAA said.