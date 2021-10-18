PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island shot up 9 cents in the last week to its highest level in seven years, AAA Northeast said Monday.
Gas is now selling for an average of $3.26 per gallon, which is 18 cents higher than a month ago and $1.14 more than one year ago.
The last time prices in Rhode Island were this high was in October 2014 at $3.28 per gallon, AAA said.
“Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” AAA spokesperson Lloyd Albert said in an emailed statement. “And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon.”
The soaring prices at the pump are being blamed on higher crude oil prices.
The good news is that Rhode Island's per-gallon average is still 6 cents lower than the national average of $3.32.
Rhode Island’s average this week is also lower than in neighbors Massachusetts and Connecticut.