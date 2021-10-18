Happy Monday! I’m Dan McGowan and I think that “Succession” has joined my top five favorite shows with “Lost,” “The West Wing,” “The Wire,” and “Legends of the Hidden Temple.” Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 177.2 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 726,357 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 273 (on Friday)

Test-positive rate: 1.8 percent

Currently hospitalized: 98Total deaths: 2,860

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

We still don’t know whether the University of Rhode Island will revoke the honorary degree it awarded in 2014 to Michael Flynn, but the Board of Trustees could soon have a policy in place that would spell out the process for taking such an action.

Under former URI president David Dooley, the university was considering revoking the honorary degree given to Flynn, a decorated general who later embraced conspiracy theories and was forced out as national security advisor under former president Donald Trump for misleading the administration about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but was pardoned by Trump. The university took no action on Flynn prior to Dooley’s departure earlier this year.

Now, Flynn’s fate at URI may end up in the hands of new President Marc Parlange. The governance committee for the Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Monday to discuss an honorary degree policy. The proposal spells out the process for both awarding and revoking a degree.

”If at any time during the life of an approved nominee or honorary degree recipient the university becomes aware of conduct inconsistent with the values and mission of the university, including documented evidence of criminal, unethical, or immoral behavior or activity, the Board of Trustees has the right to rescind a standing approval at any time prior to the awarding of an honorary degree or to revoke the honorary degree,” the proposal states.

The proposal goes on to state that if the board votes to revoke an honorary degree, the individual must be notified by the president of the university.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Now wildly popular, the East Bay Bike Path faced plenty of opposition in the 1980s. Will Rhode Islanders come around to others, like the South Water Street project? Read more.

⚓ After 13 community conversations and 500 public comments, Governor Daniel J. McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos on Friday outlined preliminary recommendations for using federal funding and otherwise responding to the pandemic. Read more.

⚓ Just before the torches were lit Saturday for a WaterFire dedicated to people of color, Papitto Opportunity Connection trustee John Tarantino and state Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green stood on the stage at Waterplace Park and announced a new annual scholarship for Rhode Island high school students who are people of color. Read more.

⚓ A team from the University of Rhode Island has discovered an American bumblebee in the state for the first time in more than a decade. Read more.

⚓ Former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, a newly announced Democratic candidate for governor, is drawing criticism from progressives over her 2014 donation to US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with clinical psychologist Dr. Lisa Uebelacker, who is working to compare the impact of Hatha yoga versus group cognitive behavioral therapy treatment. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Michelle Wu has built her campaign to be Boston’s next mayor on bold ideas, from eliminating fares on the MBTA to abolishing the city’s powerful development agency. Actually realizing them, however, will depend on a place where mayors have little control: Beacon Hill. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Billy Baker has a beautiful story about two men and one magnificent sailboat. Read more.

⚓ The Cowboys have a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl, and on Sunday, their talent trumped the luck of the Patriots. Read more.

