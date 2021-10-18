“While we cannot predict the severity of this flu season, as in every season, flu vaccination remains the best way for people to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities against flu, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness and people with certain chronic health conditions,” Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said in the statement. “For residents who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 or need a booster shot, now is also a good time to get the COVID-19 vaccination.”

The flu shot is recommended each year for everyone six months and older, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in a statement Monday.

State health officials are urging Massachusetts residents to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to ease the burden on the state’s health care system this fall.

There have been 37 lab-confirmed flu cases statewide since Sept. 1, which is within the “expected range” given the time of year, officials said. The state plans to report weekly data on the flu every Friday, including information about the severity of influenza-like illness, hospital visits, and flu-related hospitalizations across the state.

Flu cases are expected to be higher this season than last year, the state said. Flu activity was uncharacteristically low last year due to COVID-19 mitigation measures such as stay-at-home orders and mask mandates, officials said.

Last August, health officials required nearly all students across the state to get the flu shot for the 2020 academic year — a decision believed to be the first of its kind — until state officials reversed the mandate in January to focus on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Massachusetts health officials are warning residents of the severity of the flu. Nearly every year, millions of people get the flu, and thousands die from flu-related illness, officials said. Flu vaccination is especially crucial for people at higher risk of developing serious complications, state health officials said, including those with chronic respiratory conditions, heart disease, and other conditions, such as a weakened immune system.

Typical flu symptoms can include a fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headaches, chills, runny nose, and fatigue, officials said. Because the flu and COVID-19 can present similar symptoms, people with flu-like symptoms should be tested for the coronavirus, and those at high risk of developing flu complications should be tested for the flu.

“A flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine can be given at the same time,” Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director of the DPH Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences, said in the statement. “Whether you are getting your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or are eligible to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage you to get a flu vaccine during the same visit.”

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.