However, one of the public safety unions which has been challenging the mandate, scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Monday across the street from the State House to provide their views on the impact on its members.

The administration on Monday did not immediately provide the number of state workers who have balked at the complying with the vaccine mandate, a stance that could lead to suspension or termination by the administration.

State managers are scheduled Monday to start asking state workers why they failed to meet the Baker administration’s Sunday deadline for proving they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts challenged the requirement in state court and lost. The union also claimed last month that dozens of troopers had submitted their resignations, an assertion rejected by State Police commanders.

The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union sued to postpone the mandate, but on Friday a federal judge denied the union’s request. According to a court filing, 1,400 correction officers, or 40 percent of the union members, were unvaccinated as of Wednesday.

Last week, the administration said the vaccine mandate, announced by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Aug. 19, applies to 42,000 executive branch workers and 2,000 working under contract to the state. The administration said over 40,000 executive department employees have already provided the necessary documentation or sought an exemption.

According to the administration, all employees are scheduled to work Monday and managers are set to demand documentation confirming vaccination or learn whether they plan to comply.

Peter MacKinnon, president of SEIU Local 509, which represents about 8,500 state workers and supports vaccine mandates, told the Globe on Friday he expects a high compliance rate among his members, which include social workers.

Baker’s mandate was tougher than many others because it does not allow for people to refuse the vaccine and get regular COVID-19 testing instead.

The state website said that non-compliance will result in “progressive discipline,” including unpaid suspensions and terminations.

The site also noted that those workers “who are separated from employment for failing or refusing to comply with an employer’s requirement that employees maintain COVID-19 vaccination will not be eligible to collect unemployment benefits.”

The city of Boston is requiring its workers to get vaccinated or agree to undergo regular testing. On Wednesday, officials said that 812 workers in “public-facing agencies” had been placed on unpaid leave for failure to do so.

By the end of the day Wednesday, 175 of the 812 had had filed paperwork to comply, leaving 637 still on unpaid leave pending proof of their compliance. The number had dropped to 602 as of Thursday, the mayor’s press office said.

