Loper-Feaster was slated for arraignment Monday afternoon in Dedham District Court. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available, and no lawyer was listed for Loper-Feaster in his online court docket.

In a statement, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office confirmed the arrest of Anthony J. Loper-Feaster on a charge of murder in connection with the Sept. 19 slaying of Lewis-Johnson, a Hyde Park resident who was fatally shot as he exited a friend’s home on Sturtevant Avenue in Norwood.

Norwood police on Monday arrested one of the two suspects who allegedly killed 28-year-old Shakim L. Lewis-Johnson there last month , officials said.

Morrissey’s office said Ernest Payne, a second suspect in the slaying, remains at large.

Lewis-Johnson was shot multiple times as he exited his friend’s home around 5 p.m. on the evening of the killing, authorities said.

Responding police officers found him with “obvious wounds,” Morrissey’s office said in a September statement, and he was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“We are working closely with Chief William Brooks and the Norwood Police department,” Morrissey said at the time.

Lewis-Johnson’s obituary, posted the website of the George Lopes Funeral Home, said he was born to Darrell Lewis and Tina Johnson.

“He leaves a host of caring family and friends to cherish his memories,” the obituary said.

