“The school department has failed to respond to the social and emotional needs of traumatized students,” Barry said in a statement Sunday. “We can’t just ignore the problems students bring to school with them and jump right back to testing them without any effort to rebuild a school community. They’re kids and we need to invest in staff and services that make them feel valued.”

More than 100 people participated in the rally and walk-in before school, and the mayor, two School Committee members, and a city councilor were among those who attended, according to Lawrence Teachers’ Union president Kimberly Barry.

LAWRENCE — A rally was held at Lawrence High School Monday morning to protest the violence that has broken out among students in recent days.

Advertisement

Mayor Kendrys Vasquez has scheduled an emergency joint meeting of the School Committee and City Council for Monday at 7 p.m. at the city’s public library. State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and School Superintendent Cynthia Paris have been invited to attend.

“Members of the public are deeply concerned about the developments at Lawrence High School, " Vasquez said in a statement Thursday night.

Fourteen students were involved in altercations on Oct. 8, school officials said, and staff were hurt while trying to intervene during a fight that broke out Tuesday. On Wednesday, an incident at dismissal resulted in three students being arrested, according to Paris.

There have been five arrests and 12 summonses issued since the start of the school year, according to Lawrence Police Detective Thomas M. Cuddy.

A dean and some teachers had to receive medical attention as a result of intervening in physical altercations among students, according to Barry.

“Our kids are in crisis right now,” Barry said in a telephone interview last week. “We think the district should hire additional staff — teachers, mental health workers, nurses — because everyone’s spread really thin right now.”

Advertisement

Vasquez announced on Tuesday additional safety resources for the school, including two school resource officers and two community police officers. In a statement, Vasquez suggested the disturbances showed that in-person school after a more than 12-month break is taking a mental and emotional toll on students, educators, and the community.

In his statement Thursday night, Vasquez said that the involvement of Lawrence school administrators and the state will be necessary to address the root cause of the violence.

“I have done everything in my power to provide aid to the district within the constraints of receivership,” he said.

The state Board of Education voted in 2011 to take over all of Lawrence’s schools because of poor student performance.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney. Jessica Rinaldi can be reached at jessica.rinaldi@globe.com.