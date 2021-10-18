Three local residents and a dog were rescued Sunday afternoon after their sailboat capsized two miles off of Wellfleet Harbor, Wellfleet Fire Department officials said.

Wellfleet police and the fire department were notified and responded at about 12:01 p.m. and the harbormaster and Coast Guard were notified, fire officials said.

Members of the Wellfleet Fire Department and Harbormaster Will Sullivan went out in the harbormaster’s boat and located the 19-foot capsized sailboat. Two individuals and the dog were on top of the hull of the vessel, and a third person was in the water attempting to swim to shore, fire officials said.