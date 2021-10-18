Via Twitter, the Boston Fire Department said the blaze was called in around 1:30 p.m.

A two-alarm fire ripped through a Brighton triple decker on Monday afternoon, Boston fire officials said.

There was “heavy fire on the 2nd and 3rd rear porches” at 572 Washington St., the department tweeted. “A second alarm has been ordered.”

Fire officials tweeted at 2:05 p.m. that the blaze had snaked up to the roof.

“The rear porches have been compromised, all members have been ordered off the porches,” the department tweeted.

Then four minutes later, the Fire Department tweeted that the worst of the fire had been contained.

Advertisement

“Heavy fire knocked down all companies are working,” the department wrote, adding at 2:22 p.m. that “major overhauling” was ongoing as companies were “venting the roof as companies continue to chase hot spots.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries or the number of people displaced by the fire.

This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.