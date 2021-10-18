Griffiths, a Major in the United States Army Special Forces with three combat deployments, will be placed within the National Security Council, officials said. Griffiths was awarded the Larry Thorne Award for his “outstanding” performance as a Special Forces Detachment Commander in combat. He most recently returned from Iraq, where he served as Special Assistant for the Special Operations Joint Task Force Commander, the statement said.

Zachary Griffiths from Lexington and Claire Henly from Somerville are among 19 fellows to join the most diverse class in the program’s history, according to the statement.

Two Massachusetts residents have joined the 2021-22 class of White House Fellows, one of the country’s most prestigious leadership and public service programs, White House officials announced on Monday.

Advertisement

Between operational tours, Griffiths taught American politics at West Point, officials said. He earned his bachelor’s degree in operations research from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, according to the statement.

Henly, an energy technology and policy expert, will be placed within the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate, officials said. She’s spent a decade “advancing solutions to climate change,” and recently served on the executive team of the Energy Web Foundation, where she “helped build a consortium of over 30 of the world’s largest energy companies to accelerate renewable energy adoption with blockchain technology,” according to the statement.

Henly previously advised international governments on climate policy at the Rocky Mountain Institute, the statement said. In 2018, she testified in front of the US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on blockchain in the energy sector. She has her bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from Yale University and recently got her master’s degree from the Harvard Kennedy School, officials said.

The White House Fellows program was founded in 1964 by former president Lyndon B. Johnson with the goal of giving “the Fellows first hand, high-level experience with the workings of the Federal Government and to increase their sense of participation in national affairs,” the statement said.

Advertisement

During the fellowship year, the fellows will participate in educational programs to enhance their understanding of leadership and policy-making, officials said. All fellows are paid and work full-time for White House staff, Cabinet Secretaries, and other senior government officials.

Fellows are selected based on their professional experience, leadership skills, potential for growth, and a commitment to serving their country.

Griffiths and Henly could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.