What happened is that at least one fan in the South Burlington cheering section shouted racist and transphobic slurs at Burlington players.

“Our team was up 2 games, about to win the match, when I was told what happened,” he said.

BURLINGTON, Vt. - Two weeks ago, Mike Jabour, the athletic director at South Burlington High, was watching his school’s girl’s volleyball team put on an impressive home performance against their rivals at Burlington High.

The Burlington team walked off the court, forfeiting the game.

But when Jabour found out what had happened, he didn’t hesitate in doing what he considered the right thing.

Advertisement

“Burlington was our guest,” Jabour told me. “It was our fan who said something abusive. We did not deserve the win. It needed to be a forfeit on our end. It was my call. And I’d do it again.”

The taunting at the volleyball game was just one of several incidents of hateful speech that have roiled Vermont playing fields since school sports resumed last month.

The racist, sexist, and transphobic taunting that has rained down on student athletes has taken place during a time when Vermont is at its most beautiful, the trees on its usually green mountains and hills ablaze in the vibrant colors of autumn.

But instead of basking in their annual foliage glory, student athletes are figuratively enduring a local rite of spring, when the melting snows leave parts of Vermont ugly: mud season.

The mud is being slung mostly by spectators.

It started last month, when the Winooski High boys soccer team traveled to play Enosburg High. Several Black players on the Winooski team said spectators and members of the Enosburg team shouted racist slurs at them, calling them monkeys and the N-word.

The Winooski players, some of whom are Muslim, were also called terrorists. While none of those shouting abuse was disciplined, a Black player for Winooski was ejected after headbutting an Enosburg player, apparently in retaliation, leaving him with a concussion.

Advertisement

The day after the forfeited volleyball game in South Burlington, the coach of the Hartford High School girls soccer team pulled his team off the field after spectators in the Fair Haven Union High student section directed sexually harassing taunts at one of the Hartford players throughout much of the game.

Jeff Acker, the Hartford High coach, said he only wished he’d taken his players off sooner.

It’s unclear if the incidents, which were widely reported, mark a spike in such abuse. Jabour, who played football at South Burlington, remembers racist taunting when he was in high school. Yet such cases are being reported throughout New England and beyond.

Jabour and Burlington School district athletic director Quaron Pinckney, who are Black, co-chair the Vermont Principals Association’s diversity and inclusion committee. They are advocating creation of a universal reporting and disciplinary process, so students can report abuse and school administrators can get a handle on how widespread the problem is and develop uniform consequences.

“Discrimination in any form can no longer be allowed to happen and these incidents must not be swept under the rug,” Jabour and Pinckney said in a joint statement. “We condemn all acts of discrimination which are painful not only to the targeted students but those who must experience second-hand victimization as they are forced to witness and left to digest these painful incidents.”

Advertisement

Last week, Governor Phil Scott called for “a uniform response” to the racist and sexist mudslinging.

“We can’t tolerate this,” Scott said. “This isn’t something that kids should be subjected to, and we should stop it in its tracks.”

Jabour is less concerned about wins and losses and more concerned about kids understanding the damage done by such verbal abuse.

“This kind of abuse is nothing new,” Jabour told me. “What’s happening now is that students are not afraid to speak up, and coaches and administrators are not afraid to take action. Kids are being believed. That’s new, and that’s good.”

Jabour says kids learn lifelong lessons playing and watching sports. Respect for others, he said, should be No. 1.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.