Bowman’s words were echoed by Dr. Asish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

“As a Black man just trying to figure out the world, Colin Powell was an inspiration,” tweeted New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman. “He was from NYC, went to City College, and rose to the highest ranks of our nation. Sending love, strength and prayer to the family and friends of Secretary Powell. Rest in power sir.”

Elected officials and other luminaries on Monday paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin L. Powell , the four-star general who served Democratic and Republican presidents and who died of COVID-19 complications at the age of 84.

“Colin Powell was an extraordinary American -- a soldier, a diplomat, and a great leader,” Jha tweeted. “COVID has robbed us of so much. Our nation’s prayers are with his family today.”

Harvard Kennedy School professor Nicholas Burns, a decorated diplomat, said Monday that the general was widely respected and admired among colleagues.

“General Colin Powell was one of our greatest public servants,” Burns tweeted. “A courageous and inspirational leader for both the State Department and the military. Admired by all who worked for him. A true Patriot.”

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island also lauded Powell’s legacy on Monday.

“After a distinguished career of service, General Powell’s final legacy was to put country over party at a time when it was difficult to do so,” Whitehouse tweeted. “May he rest in peace.”

Whitehouse’s fellow Rhode Island Senator, Jack Reed, also marked Powell’s passing in a statement.

“Colin Powell was the epitome of selfless service, courageous leadership, and uncompromising integrity,” Reed said. “He will be remembered as one of our nation’s very finest military and diplomatic leaders, and I am deeply saddened to learn of his loss.”

Reed said a “distinct honor of my life was the opportunity to work with and learn from Colin Powell. He committed himself wholly to the well-being of the United States and advised generations of presidents, diplomats, military leaders, and lawmakers.”

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell rose to the rank of four-star general and in 1989 became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

Powell rose to national prominence under Republican presidents and considered a presidential bid of his own, but ultimately moved away from the party. He endorsed Democrats in the last four presidential elections, starting with former President Barack Obama. He emerged as a vocal Donald Trump critic in recent years, describing Trump as “a national disgrace” who should have been removed from office through impeachment. Following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, Powell said he no longer considers himself a Republican.

“Colin Powell, a towering figure to me,” tweeted Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, who represents the Virgin Islands. “Caribbean American, Native New Yorker, Statesman, Soldier, Diplomat, humble, hardworking, thoughtful, accountable. Loved his family his country. God’s grace to his loved ones. Rest In Peace.”

Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and leading voting rights advocate, also tweeted out a poignant remembrance.

“Godspeed to Secretary Colin Powell who led with integrity, admitted fallibility and defended democracy. Deepest condolences to his loved ones and friends,” Abrams wrote.

