Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state in US history, has died of complications due to COVID-19, his family said in a statement posted to Facebook on Monday.
Powell was fully vaccinated, according to the statement, which also thanked the staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center.
Powell was nominated as Secretary of State by former president George W. Bush, and he served for four years before being succeeded by Condoleezza Rice. Powell also served in the US Army for more than three decades, attaining the rank of general and serving as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under former president George H.W. Bush, overseeing Operation Desert Storm.
As secretary of state, Powell was known for his staunch defense of the US case for the war in Iraq, including in a speech he gave to the United Nations in 2003 making the case for invading the country. Powell later called the speech a “great intelligence failure” and “blot” on his record.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” his family said in a statement.
Former President George W. Bush said he and former first lady Laura Bush were “deeply saddened” by Powell’s death.
“He was a great public servant” and “widely respected at home and abroad,” Bush said. “And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”
