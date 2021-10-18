Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state in US history, has died of complications due to COVID-19, his family said in a statement posted to Facebook on Monday.

Powell was fully vaccinated, according to the statement, which also thanked the staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

Powell was nominated as Secretary of State by former president George W. Bush, and he served for four years before being succeeded by Condoleezza Rice. Powell also served in the US Army for more than three decades, attaining the rank of general and serving as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under former president George H.W. Bush, overseeing Operation Desert Storm.