WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Gas prices in Massachusetts have surged to their highest level in seven years, AAA Northeast said Monday.

With a 9-cent increase from a week ago, the average cost of a gallon of gas in the state is up to $3.27, the highest it's been since October 2014, when it was selling for an average of $3.32 per gallon.

The current per-gallon price is 17 cents higher that it was a month ago and $1.17 higher than it was one year ago.