Whether we like it or not, plastic is a constant in our everyday lives. It’s in our homes, schools, and hospitals and can be found in our natural environments, such as waterways and oceans. Although many of us try to do our part to recycle responsibly, a recent study found that 91 percent of plastic worldwide doesn’t get recycled. One important way we can tackle the problem, however, is through legislation. Massachusetts has already taken steps toward a greener future, but a proposed expansion of the bottle bill would push the state even closer ( “Time to upgrade our successful bottle law,” Editorial, Oct. 11).

This bill would be beneficial to Massachusetts by raising deposit prices of beverage containers to 10 cents and requiring more products, such as single-use water bottles, to be recycled. Beverage containers not included in the existing law are three times more likely to be found as litter. Expanding this bill would give us the opportunity to improve upon our existing recycling system and take more responsibility for our waste. It is a step in the right direction.

Alexa Puleo

Intern

Seaside Sustainability

Gloucester





Overflowing trash cans are a giveaway

Living in a suburban town with many parks, I’ve often noticed that the trash cans are overflowing, especially with drink containers. If the updated bottle bill is passed, there will be more opportunities for people to deal with their used beverage receptacles for noncarbonated beverages, which are extremely popular. They would have the choice of recycling the bottles themselves or donating to a charitable organization, and it would greatly reduce the environmental problem that these containers are causing. Too many bottles are littering our beautiful parks and then taking up space in landfills, where it takes decades for them to degrade.

Leora Faiber

Brookline





Nip containers dot the landscape

I was glad to see an editorial in favor of an upgrade to the bottle deposit law. In my many walks during the COVID-19 restrictions, I could not believe the number of empty nip bottles along the sidewalks and in cemeteries. It is appalling.

It is about time these small bottles of liquor were included in the current deposit law. I don’t think it would cause a hardship for those who buy them; the purchaser could just return the empty nips when buying new ones. And if they didn’t, a dime deposit would be a small price.

An update to the law, to include more containers and to raise the deposit from the current 5 cents, is long overdue.

Bill Reilly

Lynn