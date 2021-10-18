Joan Vennochi’s stance that times have changed and that it is no longer viable to celebrate Christopher Columbus (“Columbus Day and the politics of power,” Opinion, Oct. 14) may have some justification; however, rather than eliminating the celebration of Italian American perseverance and success that Columbus Day has become over the years, perhaps the next mayor of Boston can issue a proclamation next year on the second Monday of October that includes a ringing commemoration of all that has been accomplished.

Considering the acceptance and success that Italian Americans have achieved, it’s easy to forget that when Italians came to this country in the late 19th and early 20th centuries and populated cities such as Boston, they faced massive discrimination and condescension from so many of those who had come earlier.