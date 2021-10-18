In the interview with author Meghan O’Gieblyn (“The line between human and machine begins to blur,” Ideas, Oct. 10), she makes this observation: “I think the question of what’s conscious and what’s not is going to become very blurry.” In terms of artificial intelligence inching in the long term to consciousness, agency, complex cognition, and even self-optimization, she’s right.

A core question this awareness leads to is: Do consciousness and mind require a biological component? The answer, in certain respects, is no. Human consciousness and mind are the direct product of, not spookily separate from, the material brain: neuronal, synaptic, and other activity. The notion that the mind and body are separated, with the mind ethereally floating apart from the brain, has been punctured before, by both neuroscientists and philosophers of the mind.