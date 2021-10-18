As a candidate, Wu talks a lot about “leaning in.” But as mayor, exactly what will she be leaning into? She promises bold change, channeling what might be called a “Kennedy School sound,” as opposed to the “Boston sound” of rival Annissa Essaibi George, which was highlighted recently by The New York Times . Just don’t press for details. Wu’s woke but carefully scripted rhetoric during last week’s debate was designed to send a comforting message to progressives in certain Boston neighborhoods: that this Harvard-educated lawyer is ready to put herself “in alignment” where “Boston voices need to be.”

Last January, the climate justice organization Sunrise Movement Boston endorsed the mayoral bid of City Councilor at Large Michelle Wu and this weekend was listed as one of the organizing groups behind a “ climate canvass ” in South Boston. It also led a September protest in front of Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, which ended in the arrest of seven activists who had chained themselves to a pink sailboat with “Climate Emergency” painted on its side.

Where exactly is that? It’s often hard to tell. While “everything should be on the table,” according to Wu, nothing specific ever is, whether she’s talking about climate change, housing, schools, or police. Sure, Wu is following the play-it-safe strategy of every front-runner. But in an election endlessly hyped as historic, it would be nice to know a little more about the full nature of the change that lies ahead, beyond the obvious. If Wu is elected, she would be the first woman of color to win the mayor’s office. But what exactly will she do with it?

What started as an insurgent’s crusade against an incumbent mayor has morphed into a very different political animal. Wu is now the favorite candidate of the establishment. Her campaign is an endless parade of endorsements from elected officials who now include both US senators, Boston’s acting mayor, and a bevy of Beacon Hill legislators. How will that affect her agenda and team? And how would left-of-center activists, like those represented by Sunrise Movement Boston, respond to a mayor who turns out to be more middle-of-the-road? The great divide between the Democratic left and center that’s currently playing out in Washington isn’t pretty. Would it be any better looking in Boston?

I asked the Wu campaign what the candidate thinks about the Baker protest and how activist groups like that might affect her ability to negotiate as mayor. In a statement issued by a spokeswoman, Wu said, “People want to see action. Many people, particularly young people, are scared about the future and don’t see elected leaders acting with the urgency this crisis demands. I’m grateful to have the support and partnership of climate activists like Sunrise and look forward to working with them and all our partners in government to deliver solutions.” She’s sticking with the protesters — at least for now.

Essaibi George has been justifiably scrutinized for a $495,000 contribution from New Balance CEO and Donald Trump supporter Jim Davis to a political action committee formed on the candidate’s behalf; her carefully calibrated pitch to white, moderate and conservative voters; and the problematic real estate holdings of her husband, a developer and landlord. Those clouds make Wu’s victory look ever more certain. A sense of inevitability also make it easier for Wu to evade questions about her own agenda.

For example, in “A Blueprint for Police Reform through Union Contracts” — the action plan promoted on her campaign website — Wu calls for structural changes to the Boston Police Department that include “removing the functions of traffic enforcement and social services from the department’s purview.” While that doesn’t add up to “defunding” the police, as her opponent charges, it’s fair to ask how many police positions might be lost and how much money would be transferred elsewhere as a result.

In “Delivering Housing Justice” — another action plan on her website — Wu pledges to work to lift the ban on rent control by working with advocates across the state and in neighboring municipalities. During last week’s debate, she didn’t directly answer a query about what steps she would take to protect small landlords. That’s also a fair question, if a sticky one, for Essaibi George, given her husband’s occupation.

Implementing rent control, which Essaibi George opposes, would require backing from Beacon Hill. So would Wu’s advocacy for free public transportation. That means collaboration with lawmakers and sign-off from the governor. If Baker runs again and wins, that would be the same governor whose house was targeted by Wu’s climate justice supporters.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.