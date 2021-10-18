The Spartans, who captured the Division 3 South trophy in 2019 — and went on to tie for third in the state final — will enter next Tuesday’s state final at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland with plenty of momentum. Redmond Podkowa (1-over-par 72), Matthew Oliveira (73), Matthew Costello (77), and Noah Cormier (77) led the way for Bishop Stang in a balanced effort.

The more low scores they saw from their teammates, the more they started to believe that the title was theirs. Once tournament officials tabulated the final results, and the Spartans saw a 299 next to their names, they were ecstatic to learn they were officially the Division 2 South sectional champions.

As members of the Bishop Stang boys’ golf team made their way to the clubhouse at Easton Country Club Monday afternoon, they started to collectively realize something special was in the works.

Bishop Stang's Matthew Oliveira kisses the MIAA trophy. DebeeTlumacki

Nauset (305) and Old Rochester (312) also advanced to states, edging fourth-place Duxbury (314) in a tight battle. Jack Martin (Nauset), Markus Pierre (Old Rochester), and Podkowa shared medalist honors with their 1-over-par efforts. Several teams had golfers shoot in the 70s, but the Spartans were the only one to have five players do so.

“It all kind of came together today for the team,” said Podkowa, a junior captain. “It was a good day.”

The Spartans, who finished the regular season 15-1 overall and 14-0 in the Catholic Central, were confident coming in after placing first, second, third, and fifth at a tournament on Martha’s Vineyard a few weeks ago.

Bishop Stang's Kyle Farias chips onto the 13th green. DebeeTlumacki

Oliveira, a freshman who turned in one of the best performances of the day, credited captains Podkowa and Kyle Farias for mentoring him and the other younger players. With their leadership and guidance, he felt at ease as he competed under pressure.

Despite wet conditions, Bishop Stang proved to be unflappable. With two juniors, two sophomores, and two freshmen in the mix, the Spartans aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

“It’s one of the best teams I’ve ever had,” coach Tom Kennedy said. “They’re a great bunch of kids and a great group to coach.”

In addition to the top three finishers, Oliveira, Duxbury brothers Owen (73) and Zach Hamilton (74), and Nauset’s Cooper Guiliano (74) all advanced to states.

Nauset's Cooper Guiliano (left) and medalist Jack Martin pose with the second-place trophy. DebeeTlumacki

Division 3 North — When Jack Costanzo feels comfortable off the tee, he usually scores well. That theme continued as the senior routinely peppered the fairway with his driver.

The Gloucester senior shot a 7-over-par 79 to earn medalist honors at Renaissance Golf Course in Haverhill, helping to propel the Fishermen (337) to the team title. Weston (349) and Rockport (371) also advanced to the Division 3 state final next Monday at Shining Rock in Northbridge.

“Driver was on today. When the driver is on, that’s when I play my best golf,” said Costanzo. “It’s just a big boost, the confidence goes up.”

On a blustery day, players battled the wind and hard, slick greens. Costanzo, the No. 1 for the Fisherman the past three years, was just trying to get the ball to stick on the green. His main concern was getting to the green in regulation, then worrying about putting from there.

“These greens, it was like a mini golf course out there,” said Costanzo. “It was literally crazy. Say I was going to hit an 8-iron, I was going to a 9-iron and swinging my butt off, trying to get that backspin, hit the ball first and clap down on it and it ended up working. It was great. The first couple holes, I couldn’t stick anything — nothing at all.”

His 79 narrowly edged Weston’s Zach Pelzar (80) and Fishermen teammate Jack Delaney (83).

Gloucester won its first sectional crown since its first year in Division 3.

“I figured it would be tough, but we had a really strong season,” said Gloucester coach Tyler Conigliari. “The good thing about our team is that we are really deep. Even if one of us had a bad day, the next kid will step up. Definitely pleasantly surprised, but we expected good things.”

Division 1 Central — While the winds howled, Molly Smith remained unshaken. With little wiggle in her ball flight, the Westford junior was undeterred by the gusts, capturing medalist honors with a 3-over-par 74 at Heritage Country Club in Charlton. She is the first female to win the D1 sectional title.

With an aggressive mindset and approach to the course, Smith relied upon her skills around the greens.

“I have enough confidence in my game to know that I’m going to par,” said Smith, a two-time Globe All-Scholastic. “I know that wherever I’m going to be, I can two-putt and that gives me a great deal of confidence.”

Smith’s consistency with her wedges allows her to frequently record up and downs and to put greenside bunker shots close to the pin. Combined with a controlled swing, the junior remains remarkably consistent at earning pars.

Molly, along with her sister Morgan (79), a senior, both qualified for next Monday’s Division 1 final at Wentworth Hills in Plainville. St. John’s Shrewsbury (315) won the sectional, Westford (317) was the runner-up, and Lincoln-Sudbury (326) third.

“This is the first time that we as a team have qualified for states, so that’s super exciting,” said Molly. “That was our goal and we went out there and accomplished it.”

St. John’s, 16-0 in the regular season, was led by senior John Pagano (77), junior Matt Quinn (79), and sophomore Nic Gebhardt (79) .

“If you had told me that we’d go undefeated, win the D1 central championship and the Cape Cod National Invitational at the start of the season, I would have said that you’re crazy,” said St. John’s Shrewsbury coach Sean Noonan. “It’s special, no matter what happens next week. We might not have any superstars, but we have a lot of depth and kids that really go out there and compete.”

Division 3 South — At Foxboro Country Club, Sandwich (328) won the sectional title behind the performances of Emma Abramson (78) and James Murray (83). Medalist Colin Spencer (1-under 71) and Jack Spencer (78) paced Mashpee (331) to a runner-up finish, and Martha’s Vineyard (341) was third behind Nick Bendavid (83)and Jake Glasgow (83). Those three teams, along with 11 individuals advanced to Monday’s state final at Shining Rock in Northbridge.

Cam Kerry reported from Renaissance GC in Haverhill.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.