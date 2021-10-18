“It helps my eyes more than my timing,” Dalbec said. “I like doing machine work in the offseason more. During the season, if I have a swing that’s working during the game, I feel like the machine would clash with that.

As hitting coach Tim Hyers fed balls into the machine, Dalbec honed his swing, the crack of the bat echoing around the empty park.

Bobby Dalbec was one of the first Red Sox players on the field before Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday. As Fenway Park was coming to life at 3:45 p.m., he was taking batting practice off a high-velocity pitching machine.

“I’m usually a less-is-more guy. But now I have to do whatever I can to stay ready.”

Dalbec started 115 games during the regular season, but only two so far in the postseason. He’s now a pinch hitter and a late-inning defensive replacement at first base.

With Kyle Schwarber at first base, Alex Verdugo in left field, and J.D. Martinez back as designated hitter after missing the first two postseason games with a sprained left ankle, there’s nowhere for Dalbec to play.

“I get it,” he said. “Those dudes have to play. This is not about me. I want to play and I’m hungry to play. But [Schwarber] had a lot of experience in the postseason. He needs to be out there.”

Dalbec appeared in 24 of the final 28 regular-season games for the Red Sox, posting a .928 OPS with 13 extra-base hits and 17 RBIs. But he was 0 for 10 in the postseason entering Monday’s Game 3.

“He’s prepared,” Sox manager Alex Cora said last week. “They have two lefties [Brooks Raley and Blake Taylor] in the bullpen and I still believe there’s going to be an at-bat somehow, someway and he’ll be ready for it and he’ll contribute. He’s upbeat.”

The extra work early in the day is part of that.

“You look at who you might face and prepare for that,” Dalbec said. “Pinch hitting is the hardest thing in sports. I’m used to playing every day and getting into the flow of the game. Now you get one chance to make an impact.

“You can’t miss your pitch because you get that one chance.”

For Dalbec, being a rookie in baseball’s final four has been an unforgettable ride.

“I thought the whole time we had a chance to do this,” he said. “I think we all felt that. Maybe we weren’t as confident when we went through COVID. But we came back, and these games have been unbelievable.”

Respect for the Sox

Astros manager Dusty Baker was asked what pre-season prognosticators missed with the Red Sox.

“All the experts had Tampa Bay here instead of the Red Sox,” he said. “It’s only a calculated guess, whatever the experts are saying, you know? You guys have to do that because if you don’t do that, you wouldn’t have a job. But when you are wrong, nobody calls you on it.

“Now, when I’m wrong, everybody calls me on it. You know what I mean?”

Baker feels Kiké Hernández, Martinez, and Verdugo were underestimated.

“That’s why you play the season. I don’t think anybody probably knew how much heart they had, and the fact that they were day to day probably in the toughest division in baseball,” he said.

“When you are battling Toronto and New York and those guys other than probably Baltimore on a daily basis, I mean you’re playing tough games and tough teams every day.”

Happy birthday

Cora turned 46 on Monday. His family threw him a Sox-themed birthday party before he went to the park. Cora’s mom, Iris, is in town for the playoffs. He’s still trying to convince his brother Joey to come in from Pittsburgh . . . Through Game 2, the Sox had committed one error in the postseason . . . Baker on Hernández’s historic postseason: “I saw Kiké a lot in the National League and right now, he is on everything. He is not fooled by much. He is not fouling pitches off. He is squaring them up. When you are hot like Kiké is hot, you are operating at a very high concentration and a high success, motivated type attitude. When you are cold, man, there’s nothing worse. When you are hot, there’s nothing better” … Six-time All-Star and 2007 champion Jonathan Papelbon jogged in from the bullpen to throw out the first pitch. He worked from the stretch off the rubber, and fired a heater to Kevin Plawecki that was a bit high . . . It was 54 degrees at first pitch, the coldest night at Fenway since it was that temperature on May 28.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.