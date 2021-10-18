The Celtics have filled their second two-way contract slot by agreeing to a deal with guard Brodric Thomas, a league source confirmed Monday.

Thomas, 24, played a total of 32 games with the Rockets and Cavaliers last season, averaging 3.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. The Celtics filled their first two-way slot last summer by signing former Virginia sharpshooter Sam Hauser.