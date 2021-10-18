Despite winning the coin toss (and possession of the football) to begin overtime, the Patriots were unable to make the most of the opportunity.

“There were some good things in the game, obviously,” Belichick said on “ The Greg Hill Show ” during his Monday morning interview on WEEI. “ As I said after the game , they made a few more plays than we did and ultimately that was the difference.”

Though he doesn’t put much stock in moral victories, Bill Belichick still saw some positives in the Patriots’ 35-29 overtime defeat to the Cowboys on Sunday.

On third and three at their own 46-yard line, Jones’s pass to Nelson Agholor fell incomplete. It was a critical juncture in the game. The Patriots decided to punt the ball back to the Cowboys.

On Monday, Belichick was asked if there was any thought given to going for it on fourth down instead of turning possession back over to Dallas (who drove downfield for the eventual winning touchdown).

“Not really,” responded Belichick. “I mean with [Greg] Zurlein, his field-goal range, they can play on a pretty short field there. So then you’re talking about one first down could probably beat you there.”

On the subject of quarterback Mac Jones — who threw for 221 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception against Dallas — Belichick credited the rookie’s mindset.

“Mac’s shown a lot of poise ever since he started here,” noted Belichick. “He’s very competitive but shows a lot of poise and has done that all the way through.”

And on a second-quarter blocked punt — the second Patriots punt that has been blocked this season — Belichick offered some blunt analysis.

“We just obviously have to do a better job,” he admitted.

“Neither of those plays should have been a problem,” Belichick added. “But we just didn’t execute them well enough. Obviously we have to coach them better, and play them better. So we’ll just have to keep working on that. We haven’t done anything differently than in the past, but you’re right, two is certainly two too many. That’s an area that we can’t continue to make those kind of mistakes or it’ll continue to cost us.”

The loss dropped the Patriots’ record to 2-4. It was also New England’s fourth home defeat in 2021. Belichick was asked if he thought the team, as currently constituted, has enough talent to compete.

“We’ll just it one game at a time here and see how things turn out,” Belichick replied. “Eleven games left to go so we’ll see where we are.”