Melvin Alves and Alex Kuzmich, Cardinal Spellman — Alves tallied a goal and three assists in a 10-0 win over St. John Paul II, two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Bishop Stang, and two goals in a 3-0 win against Martha’s Vineyard to raise his season total to 18 goals and 10 assists. Kuzmich recorded four goals and an assist in the win over St. John Paul II and a goal against Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday, bringing his season tally to 24 goals and 10 assists for the Cardinals (11-0-2).

Marco Escobar, KIPP Academy — The senior forward scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Nashoba Valley Tech on Thursday and five more in a 7-3 win against Salem on Friday for the Panthers (10-4), raising his season total to 26, and 94 in his career. KIPP plays Innovation Tuesday and Whittier on Thursday.