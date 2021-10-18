Melvin Alves and Alex Kuzmich, Cardinal Spellman — Alves tallied a goal and three assists in a 10-0 win over St. John Paul II, two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Bishop Stang, and two goals in a 3-0 win against Martha’s Vineyard to raise his season total to 18 goals and 10 assists. Kuzmich recorded four goals and an assist in the win over St. John Paul II and a goal against Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday, bringing his season tally to 24 goals and 10 assists for the Cardinals (11-0-2).
Marco Escobar, KIPP Academy — The senior forward scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Nashoba Valley Tech on Thursday and five more in a 7-3 win against Salem on Friday for the Panthers (10-4), raising his season total to 26, and 94 in his career. KIPP plays Innovation Tuesday and Whittier on Thursday.
Advertisement
Jimmy Flaherty, BC High — The senior keeper recorded his fourth consecutive shutout in a 1-0 win over No. 10 St. John’s Shrewsbury and then a fifth two days later against No. 9 St. John’s Prep as BC High clinched the Catholic Conference title.
Rafi Santomenna, Hamilton-Wenham — The senior captain sparked a 4-3 comeback win against Cape Ann League opponent Ipswich on Friday by scoring twice after the Generals (7-1-4) trailed 2-0 early in the second half.
Ethan Sullivan, Pembroke — The junior midfielder (10 goals, 11 assists) scored twice in 4-2 Patriot League win over Plymouth South on Tuesday to help the Titans (10-2-1) qualify for the MIAA Division 3 tournament; he tallied another goal in a 4-0 win over Fisher Division rival North Quincy.
Christoper Williams can be reached at christopher.williams@globe.com.