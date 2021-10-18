The focus on keeping the ball between the lines led No. 16 Hingham past fifth-ranked Duxbury, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17, handing the Dragons their first loss of the season.

In Monday’s rematch in Duxbury, Hingham cut back on those mistakes.

When the Hingham girls’ volleyball team faced Patriot League rival Duxbury on Sept. 27, the Harborwomen made 13 more unforced errors than the Dragons in a 3-0 loss.

“I think we played with confidence and that was evident,” said Hingham coach Katelyn Sassorossi. “It looked like they always knew they were going to win.”

With 10 seniors graduating and only five members of the team who returned from a season prior, this year’s team has grown into its identity.

Alex Kennedy was able to stymie the Dragons by faking which side or which hitter the ball was going to. The junior setter for Hingham (12-3) also racked up several aces, keeping the Dragons on their heels defensively.

“Our serves were very strong throughout the whole rotation,” said Sassorossi. “We were hitting it deep and having a great deal of success doing that.”

Nora Shulze, who leads the team in kills, made a concerted effort to eliminate hitting errors. The sophomore’s keen awareness of where she placed her spikes paid dividends, putting constant pressure on the backline of the Dragons (14-1).

Lilly Steiner, a 6-foot-3 senior captain, immensely impacted the play by calling out when to double block and by calling out tips. The Babson College commit’s presence as a defensive stalwart in the middle of the court helps spread out the Harborwomen’s defensive structure.

Andover 3, Chelmsford 0 — Marissa Kobelski (5 kills, 4 blocks) and Ava Sipley (22 assists, 17 service points, 2 aces) helped lead the Golden Warriors (11-4) to the nonleague win.

Ashland 3, Whitinsville Christian 0 — Solid performances from Kailly Cardoso (4 kills), Sneha Yadav (3 aces), and Ashley Amershek (7 kills, 1 block) helped lead the Clockers (8-8) to victory in the nonleague matchup.

Case 3, Seekonk 0 — Arianna DaSilva (6 kills, 6 aces) and Morgan Fitzgerald (9 aces) powered the Cardinals (12-2) to the South Coast win in straight sets.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 1 — The eighth-ranked Patriots (13-1) were led to a Dual County League Large Division win by senior Corinne Herr (21 kills) and junior Anna Sweeney (five blocks).

Hanover 3, Pembroke 1 — Bella Pineau (4 aces, 7 kills, and 2 blocks), Sarah Long (7 kills, 3 blocks), and Allie Calabro (3 aces, 5 kills, 12 digs) powered the Hawks to the Patriot League win, punctuated by a 29-27 victory in the second set.

Hopkinton 3, Bishop Feehan 0 — The No. 1 Hillers (16-0) maintained their unbeaten streak with a nonleague win over Bishop Feehan. Seniors Kathryn Leighton (26 assists, 2 kills), Sam Berenson (16 digs, 2 kills, 3 aces), and Melanie Gildea (7 kills, 3 aces) led the way for Hopkinton.

North Andover 3, Methuen 2 — Lean Warren (22 kills, 18 digs), Emma Bosco (46 assists), and Isabelle McElhiney (3 blocks, 5 aces) led the No. 10 Scarlett Knights (12-2) to a Merrimack Valley win.

Oliver Ames 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 2 — Sophomore Claire O’Rourke registered 24 kills and five aces in a 23-25, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12, 15-9 comeback win for the Tigers (11-4). Junior Maddie Homer (42 digs), senior Hadley Rhodes (39 assists), and sophomore Sarah Hilliard (24 kills, 4 aces) added to OA’s nonleague win.

Tewksbury 3, Billerica 1 — A scrappy Redmen squad (11-3) dealt Billerica (14-2) just its second loss of the season, pulling out 25-23, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18 Merrimack Valley Conference win. Naomi Boldebuck played strong defense for the Indians with 27 service receptions and 18 digs. Stephanie Sardella had 17 kills.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Silver Lake 0 — Senior captains Lily Welch (14 kills) and Meg Stone (7 kills) led the Panthers (10-5) on offense, and fellow senior captain Abby Martin recorded seven blocks in the Patriot League win.

Field hockey

Andover 5, Acton-Boxborough 1 — All scoring was contained to the first half, as the third-ranked Golden Warriors (13-0-1) stayed undefeated with a road win over the ninth-ranked Colonials (9-3-1). Junior Emma Reilly scored her 16th and 17th goals of the season, with junior Rose MacLean, sophomore Casey Michael, and classmate Haley Carver also on the board with goals in the nonconference triumph.

Barnstable 8, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Reagan Hicks registered three goals for the Red Hawks (5-5-2) in a nonleague win. Penny Baroni, Valerie McDowell, Riley Carpenter, Ella Salas, and Stella Wagner all contributed to the scoring for Barnstable.

Bishop Feehan 6, Seekonk 0 — Kay Murphy (2 goals), Ava Meehan (goal, 2 assists), Belle Ouellette (goal, assist), Gianna Falzone, and Cailin Lawlor each scored for the Shamrocks (10-1-4) in their nonleague win.

Bishop Stang 5, Case 2 — Sydney Plouffe scored four of the five Spartan goals as Stang (4-7-2) earned the nonconference win.

Central Catholic 7, Gloucester 2 — Rianna Lembo (3 goals) and Sydney Moda (2 goals, assist) helped propel the Raiders (7-7) to a nonleague win. Kerri Finneran and Haley Creegan also scored, and Finneran, Brooke Jankowski, and Fallon Barr registered assists.

Chelmsford 2, Notre Dame (Hingham) 1 — Junior captain Remore Serra and classmate Emily Stagnone scored for the Lions (7-5-1) to win the nonconference matchup.

Franklin 5, Algonquin 2 — Kendall Jones (2 goals) and Kaitlyn Carney (goal, 3 assists) paced the offense for the No. 7 Panthers (13-1) in the nonleague win. Shaw Downing and Haley Wernig scored for Franklin as well, and Kaeley Dubriske tallied an assist.

Holliston 5, Medfield 1 — Jordyn Kuharich scored three goals for the Panthers (10-1-2) for her second straight game with a hat trick in the Tri-Valley League victory.

Ipswich 3, Georgetown 2 — Ashton Falther (2 goals) and Linde Ruitenberg (goal) scored for the Tigers (11-1) in the Cape Ann League win.

Lowell 4, Dracut 0 — Fiona Haley (2 goals) and senior captain Cate Shanahan (1 goal, 2 assists) led the offense for the Red Raiders, while Julia Driscoll-Perez and Molly Schribman held down the defense, combining for a shutout in net.

Natick 3, Brookline 1 — Senior Emma Peck scored the first two goals for the Redhawks (6-3-2) and sophomore Olivia Norchi tacked on a third in the Bay State Conference win.

Needham 1, Milton 0 — Senior Olivia Alper scored the lone goal, on an assist from classmate Emma Ferrara, as the Rockets (7-5-2) seized the Bay State Conference win.

Pentucket 1, Triton 0 — Junior Madi Kuchar assisted senior Lana Mickelson on the winner for Pentucket (13-1-0), which did not allow a shot on goal by the Vikings (9-3-2) in the Cape Ann win.

Walpole 1, Newton North 0 — Elyse Scales scored the winner, assisted by Carol Whelan, to lead the No. 1 Timberwolves (12-0) to a narrow Bay State Conference win.

Wellesley 6, Framingham 0 — Senior captain Phoebe Clark scored twice in a Bay State Conference Carey Division win for the Raiders (11-1-1).

Boys’ soccer

Arlington 0, Woburn 0 — Senior goalkeeper Eric Widrick notched his ninth shutout of the season for the second-ranked Spy Ponders (10-0-3) in Middlesex League Liberty Division play.

Austin Prep 3, Arlington Catholic 0 — Senior captain Nico Fanuele scored the winner, and Brendan Ardito’s two goals solidified the Catholic Central League win for the Cougars (6-7-2)

Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Stang 2 — Senior Matt Lipkind scored the tie-breaking goal for the Shamrocks (9-2-4) as they took a close win in the Catholic Central (Large) Division.

Canton 4, Stoughton 1 — Junior Jake McCabe scored two goals for the Bulldogs (8-3-3) in their Hockomock League win.

Cardinal Spellman 1, Archbishop Williams 0 — Senior Alex Kuzmich scored the game’s only goal with six minutes left to play, lifting the Cardinals (13-0-2) to the Catholic Central Conference win.

Cohasset 5, Abington 1 — Kevin Federele (2 goals), Nate Charron (goal), and Andrew Buckley gave the Skippers a 4-0 lead at halftime, and they held on in the second half to win the South Shore matchup.

Franklin 1, Taunton 0 — Senior captain Terry O’Neill scored the winner for the Panthers (7-4-3) in the Hockomock League win. Senior Tim O’Keefe tallied an assist.

Mansfield 1, King Philip 1 — Matty Highland scored five minutes into the Hockomock League match for the Hornets (6-3-4), but King Philip eventually equalized. Jack Lansbury-Casey made 12 saves in net for Mansfield.

Sharon 1, Oliver Ames 0 — Captain Adam Landstein scored the winner, assisted by captain James Zhang, for the Eagles (4-8-1) to seal the Hockomock League win over No. 18 Oliver Ames (9-2-2), which clinched the league title last week.

Silver Lake 4, Whitman-Hanson 2 — Chris Quigley (2 goals), Jake Paskow (goal, assist), and Ayden Bell (goal) found the back of the net for the Lakers (6-5-2) in their Patriot League win. Chris Risio had two assists, and Sam Dilley registered a helper as well.

St. Mary’s 2, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Derek Garcia’s winner earned the Spartans (6-7-2) the away win in the Catholic Central League. Nick Miller scored the first goal for St. Mary’s.

Sturgis East 1, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Freshman Jermaine Forskin chipped a ball over Sturgis East keeper Isaac Rocha for the lead in the 56th minute for the Dolphins (4-7-2), but Thomas Terry buried a header off of a corner from Alex Mendes to tie the Cape & Islands League game for the Storm (5-5-2).

Wayland 2, Burke 0 — Senior Andrew Zhao scored the winner in the 63rd minute, and senior Garrett Spooner provided security with a second goal for the Warriors (7-1-4) in the nonleague win. Junior Jake Crawford recorded his seventh shutout of the season, and senior Christopher Nolan tallied assists of both goals.

Girls’ soccer

Abington 4, Holbrook 1 — Sophomore Avery McCann’s three-goal performance and senior Carrie Prewitt’s goal sealed the nonleague win for the Green Wave (3-11). Kaylie Groom tallied an assist on McCann’s third goal.

Austin Prep 3, Arlington Catholic 1 — Sophomore Katherine Millett scored on her birthday, helping lead the fifth-ranked Cougars (13-1-1) to a Catholic Central League win.

Bishop Feehan 8, Bishop Stang 0 — Sophomore Kyle Gorman registered two goals and two assists, and keeper Amelia Hohos recorded her fourth consecutive shutout in net for the No. 2 Shamrocks (12-1-1).

Danvers 3, Saugus 1 — Freshman Brooke Wynott netted a goal and senior Arianna Bezanson had two goals and an assist for the No. 5 Falcons (10-2-2) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Franklin 4, Taunton 0 — Stella Regan netted two goals and Anya Zub and Jackie O’Neill added single tallies for the Panthers (10-1-2) in the Hockomock win.

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Essex Tech 1 — Claire Nistl scored twice and Jane Maguire added another goal for the Generals (10-1-1) in a nonleague win.

Hull 6, Fontbonne 0 — Sarah Duran (2 goals), Elly Thomas (1 goal, 2 assists), Veronica Fleming (1 goal), and Hailey Gould (1 goal, 1 assist), led the charge for the Pirates (7-6-1), and Kallen Creed added her first varsity goal in a nonleague win.

Mansfield 5, King Philip 2 — Tarynn Smith scored and added an assist and junior goalkeeper Olivia Salisbury made several highlight reel saves in a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division win for the No. 18 Hornets (10-3).

Masconomet 7, Winthrop 0 — Elena Lindonen (2 assists), Taylor Bovardi(2 assists), Abby Moore, Charlotte Meixsell, Samantha Schena, Alex Woodland, and Kara Lindonen each scored for No. 12 Masco (12-0) in its Northeastern Conference win. Charlotte Hill and Marcy Clapp combined in net to earn the clean sheet.

Natick 2, Walpole 0 — Senior Briar Grady converted a penalty kick, and the 11th-ranked Redhawks (11-0-2) got an insurance goal from freshman Megan Mela to close out the Bay State Conference win.

Oliver Ames 5, Sharon 0 — Kate Gibson, Lauren Sellmayer, Carly Gibson, Camryn O’Connor, and Allison Evin connected for goals for the No. 16 Tigers (11-1-1), and Emily Meyers and Katherine Farley combined for a shutout in net.

Seekonk 4, Case 0 — Lauren Calabro, Lauren Couitt, Riley Connell, and Emily Chin each scored for the Warriors (8-5) in their South Coast matchup. Morgan Silvestre recorded two assists, and Maddie Julien made six saves to earn the shutout.

St. John Paul II 3, Sturgis West 2 — Ella Cheney recorded all three of the Lions’ goals in a Cape & Islands League win.

Swampscott 4, Gloucester 1 — Mia Schena, Sophie DiGrande, Maddie Hudson (3 assists), and Abby Eichler found the back of the net for the Big Blue (7-2-4) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Emma Healy, AJ Traub, and Chris Williams contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.









Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.