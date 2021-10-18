Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury he suffered late in the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions’ overtime win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday. “It’s definitely not a day-to-day thing, so we’ll wait until we get an official word, but he’s definitely out,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said after practice Monday. “He’s going to be out for a while here. We’re not going to put a timetable on it until we get an official word. In the short term here he’s definitely out.” Kucherov missed all of the 2020-21 regular season after undergoing hip surgery in the offseason. He returned in the playoffs to have eight goals and 24 assists to help the Lightning win their second consecutive Stanley Cup. The 2019 Hart Trophy winner appeared to suffer an abdominal or groin injury chasing a puck during the third period of a 2-1 overtime victory at Washington last Saturday night. “I’m more frustrated for him because I just know the work it took for him to get back,” Cooper said. “He was rewarded in the end with hoisting the Stanley Cup again, but I know he was looking forward to having a big year.”

Gonzaga, which carried a No. 1 ranking all last season before falling a win short of becoming college basketball’s first unbeaten national champion in 45 years, was the runaway top choice in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball preseason poll, earning 55 of 63 first-place votes to easily outdistance No. 2 UCLA, which earned the other eight. Kansas, Villanova and Texas rounded out the top five, while reigning national champion Baylor checked in at No. 8. The Zags, which lost AP All-Americans Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs to the NBA, return , but second-team All-American selection Drew Timme (19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds) and starting guard Andrew Nembhard. The Zags have accomplished just about every milestone possible in 23 years under coach Mark Few other than cutting down the nets on the final Monday night of the season. They came close to completing the first unbeaten run since 1976 last year with a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 team, only to fall to the Bears in a one-sided final in Indianapolis.

Kyler, Estevez Gold Helmet recipients

Dartmouth’s Derek Kyler and Wesleyan’s David Estevez are the Week 7 recipients of the New England Football Writers Association Gold Helmet Awards presented by the Jack Grinold Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation. Kyler (18-of-23 passing) threw for a career-high 324 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Big Green’s 38-24 victory at 23rd-ranked New Hampshire that gave Dartmouth (5-0) its first win in Durham in 52 years and a No. 25 ranking in the Stats FCS Top 25 poll. Estevez broke a 32-year school record with 474 yards of total offense (270 passing, 204 rushing) and accounted for three total scores that included the game-winning touchdown in the closing minutes of the Cardinals’ 36-35 triumph at Tufts.

Miscellany

Some US Olympians balk at vaccine

Jonathan Finnoff, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s chief medical officer, said some American athletes have complained about the USOPC’s new requirement that everyone using its facilities or participating in an event, including the Beijing Winter Olympics, must be vaccinated. “The response is as you would expect: Within our general population, there are some people who are extremely happy that they introduced this policy,” Finnoff said during the organization’s Olympic Summit. “Then there are others who are upset and would not like to have any mandate regarding vaccinations.” Finnoff added that the number of athletes who have questioned the mandate “is a very small minority.” . . . UEFA levied a $118,000 fine against the England soccer federation and ordered it to play one men’s national team game in an empty stadium as punishment for chaotic disorder around Wembley Stadium at the European Championship final in July. Thousands of English fans tried to break through barriers to get into Wembley, which was hosting the Euro final against Italy at about two-thirds capacity due to limits applied during the COVID-19 pandemic.

