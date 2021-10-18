“He couldn’t really say nothing,” Lamb said after his team’s 35-29 victory. “It was a competitive game. We were going back and forth, but I think I got the best of that matchup.”

Lamb, unbothered, popped right back up and had a response ready: He simply smiled and waved goodbye to Mills. The two briefly traded words before officials interrupted the exchange.

FOXBOROUGH — As Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb crossed the goal line to score a 35-yard walkoff touchdown Sunday evening, Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills shoved him to the ground. The last-second push was all Mills could do after getting burnt in coverage.

That he did. The game-winner was Lamb’s second touchdown of the day, as he also beat Mills on a 1-yard fade in the corner of the end zone in the third quarter. Lamb finished with a career-high 149 yards on nine receptions.

The high-flying Cowboys may have needed overtime to beat the Patriots, but concerns surrounding New England’s defense, particularly the secondary, aren’t going away.

Dak Prescott threw for 445 yards, the most against the Patriots with coach Bill Belichick at the helm. The Cowboys totaled 567 yards, also the most by an opposing offense during Belichick’s tenure.

Yes, the Patriots were up against one of the top-ranked offenses in the NFL. But don’t forget about last week’s performance in Houston, where rookie quarterback Davis Mills completed 21 of his 29 attempts, and threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots also didn’t sack Prescott once and hit him just four times in 51 dropbacks. According to Next Gen Stats, Prescott had his most time to throw (average of 3.05 seconds) in any game over his last two seasons.

When on the run, Prescott was exceptional. He completed 9 of 11 attempts for 171 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s a mobile quarterback,” said Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who leads the team in sacks and quarterback hits. “We would have liked to make him a pocket passer and try to limit the damage he can do when our [defensive backs] got their backs turned. It’s always key to try to keep him in the pocket, but it’s easier said than done.”

The defense did have its moments Sunday, most notably forcing two turnovers inside the red zone.

The first came at the beginning of the second quarter, when cornerback Justin Bethel, a special teams ace who had played just 11 defensive snaps entering the game, broke up a pass intended for Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. in the end zone. Second-year safety Kyle Dugger came up with the tipped ball for his first career interception.

The other came at the end of the first half, when Dallas assumed favorable field position at New England’s 17-yard line after blocking Jake Bailey’s punt. The Cowboys advanced to the 1-yard line, where running back Ezekiel Elliott was stuffed on first and second down. Prescott attempted a quarterback sneak on third down, but officials ruled him short, too.

The replay, however, showed Prescott and the ball crossing the goal line.

But the Cowboys didn’t challenge and went for it on fourth down. With Prescott leaping over the pile, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley managed to knock the ball free. Kyle Van Noy recovered the fumble.

There were a few other highlights. On a third and 11 in the second quarter, Jonathan Jones ripped the ball out of Wilson’s grasp in the end zone, forcing the Cowboys to settle for a field goal. On a third and 9 in the third quarter, J.C. Jackson deflected a pass intended for Lamb, setting up the Cowboys’ lone punt of the game.

Dallas converted just three of its 13 third downs (23 percent) on the day.

In the end, though, the Cowboys got the most important one. On third and 25 at their own 45-yard line with 31 seconds remaining, Prescott connected with Lamb up the middle, with Mills once again in coverage, for a gain of 24 yards. The reception put the Cowboys in field goal range and allowed them to tie the game at 29.

“It was a good throw and a good catch,” Belichick said. “Coverage was pretty good, but Prescott made a good throw. Lamb made a good catch.”

Fatigue could have been a factor, as that play was the 82nd of the game for New England’s defense. The Cowboys dominated time of possession, 39:17 to 26:51.

Still, tired or not, New England’s defense was once again exposed. (The Cowboys even did their best to help, as their offense was whistled for 11 penalties for 80 yards.)

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is now eligible to make his return off the physically unable to perform list, but he won’t be doing so in a Patriots uniform after getting traded to the Carolina Panthers. What a difference he would make, though.

Sunday showcased New England’s lack of depth within the secondary. When Jones exited with a rib injury, Bethel had to come in and play cornerback because Joejuan Williams was a healthy scratch, rookie Shaun Wade was inactive with a concussion, and safety Myles Bryant was not elevated from the practice squad.

Prescott immediately targeted Bethel’s assignment, Amari Cooper, and converted for a first down. He tried to expose Bethel later in the drive, but ended up getting intercepted by Dugger.

Jones wasn’t the only Patriots player to get banged up, as safety Adrian Phillips (foot), linebacker Chase Winovich (hamstring), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (shoulder), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (elbow) all were listed questionable to return at one point. All returned to action except Winovich.

With more tough tests looming, the Patriots can’t afford a significant injury.

So, what’s the message after Sunday’s game?

“Just got to keep fighting,” said safety Devin McCourty, the one player who logged 100 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

“It’s disappointing. We played our heart out there. Guys fought. To fall on the other side, to lose the game is just tough. I think everybody needs to just go, get away, and when we come back in here, have a mind-set being ready to go.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.