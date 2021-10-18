After the Red Sox and Astros split the first two games in Houston, the American League Championship Series shifts to Fenway Park for the next three games.

The Red Sox made sure a Game 5 would be necessary by bouncing back from a Game 1 loss and pounding out a 9-5 win in Game 2.

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Sox on two extra days rest. In two starts against the Astros last spring he allowed 12 earned runs on 13 hits and five walks over 9⅓ innings. He last faced Houston on June 10.