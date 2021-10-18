After the Red Sox and Astros split the first two games in Houston, the American League Championship Series shifts to Fenway Park for the next three games.
The Red Sox made sure a Game 5 would be necessary by bouncing back from a Game 1 loss and pounding out a 9-5 win in Game 2.
Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Sox on two extra days rest. In two starts against the Astros last spring he allowed 12 earned runs on 13 hits and five walks over 9⅓ innings. He last faced Houston on June 10.
“The pitcher that we have now compared to who he was when we went there and then he pitched here, it’s a lot different,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “The velocity is up. The change-up is where he wants it.”
Lineups
ASTROS: TBA
Pitching: RHP José Urquidy (8-3, 3.62 ERA)
RED SOX: TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (13-8, 4.74 ERA)
Time: 8:08 p.m.
TV, radio: FS1, WEEI-FM 93.7
Astros vs. Rodriguez: Carlos Correa 6-10, Altuve 5-13, Bregman 5-12, Alednys Diaz, 3-12, Martin Maldonado 2-9, Jason Castro 0-8, Yuli Gurriel 2-8, Michael Brantley 1-6, Taylor Jones 1-3, Kyle Tucker 1-4, Yordan Alvarez 1-2, Marwin Gonzalez 3-3, Chas McCormick 0-2.
Red Sox vs. Urquidy: Xander Bogaerts 0-3, Rafael Devers 0-2, Kiké Hernández 0-3, J.D. Martinez 0-2, Hunter Renfroe 1-2, Danny Santana 0-5, Alex Verdugo 1-3, Christian Vázquez 1-2.
Stat of the day: Kiké Hernández is 16 of 32 in the seven postseason games with four doubles, five home runs, nine RBIs, and nine runs scored.
Notes: Rodriguez went winless in two playoff starts against Tampa Bay in the ALDS, going 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. He is 0-1 with a 7.02 ERA in 10 career postseason games (three starts) … Urquidy is set to make his postseason debut. The 26-year-old had been in line to start Game 4 of the team’s AL Division Series against the Chicago White Sox before it was rained out. In his postseason career, he is 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA in eight appearances (four starts) … The Sox are 3-0 in home playoff games this season, averaging six runs. They have won six consecutive playoff games at Fenway Park going back to 2018.
