But first they must get past Houston, who they knocked around for a couple grand slams on Saturday en-route to a 9-5 win. Game 3 begins at 8:08 p.m. You can watch on FS1, and listen on WEEI (93.7 in the Boston area).

Monday marks the first of three games at Fenway Park. If the Red Sox sweep all three, they’ll earn a berth to the 2021 World Series. See the full ALCS schedule here.

The Red Sox and Astros are tied, 1-1, in the American League Championship Series as it shifts to Boston.

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Sox on two extra days of rest. On the mound for the Astros is José Urquidy.

Globe beat writer Julian McWilliams will be offering live commentary throughout tonight’s game. Follow along, and click here to refresh.

Lineups — 6:39 p.m.

Here’s the batting order for the Sox and the Astros.

ASTROS: Altuve 2B, Brantley LF,Bregman 3B, Alvarez DH, Correa SS, Tucker RF, Gurriel 1B, Siri CF, Maldonado C.

RED SOX: Schwarber 1B, Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Renfroe RF, Vázquez C, Arroyo 2B.

What will the atmosphere be like tonight? — 6:30 p.m.

Fans at Fenway Park have really been into it during the postseason, and the Red Sox have taken notice. Michael Silverman wrote on the topic as the series shifted back here. And Christian Arroyo was asked about it before the game.

“It’s going to be insane,” he said. “You get a hit, and you feel like you’re walking it off in the second.”

Arroyo and a few of his teammates got quite a cheer at Gillette Stadium on Sunday when they appeared on the jumbotron taking in the Patriots-Cowboys game. Arroyo wanted to make clear that they were on their best behavior.

“We weren’t doing anything dumb.,” he said. “We have a game today.” Arroyo also said he left in the third quarter, which means he missed a heck of a finish.

There’s a chill in the air — 6:25 p.m.

October, is that you?

It’s been quite balmy in the Boston area this month, but that changed today. It’s 54 degrees right now, with a little bit of wind. Might that have an effect on the Astros?

Houston plays in the enclosed Minute Maid Park, which has a retractable roof (that is rarely open).

That said, Boston has a number of new players on the roster who haven’t played into October in New England yet.

Celeb sightings — 6:20 p.m.

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz, both part of the Fox studio show, are in town.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.