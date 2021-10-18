“To be honest, he was not valued highly,” said Brown. “A lot of people thought it was a reach where we took him.”

In 2009, Brown was a first-year amateur scout for the Astros covering South Florida and Puerto Rico. He led the Astros to a couple of lower-round gems; in the sixth round, Houston took a high school infielder out of Puerto Rico who had a modest profile: Enrique Hernández.

In the same draft, Brown pounded the table for the Astros to select an outfielder out of Nova Southeastern University in Florida — J.D. Martinez. Houston took him in the 20th round.

“I was definitely the high guy when it came to J.D.,” said Brown. “I was a first-year scout, probably guns blazing, probably overzealous.”

Yes, both Hernández and Martinez got their professional starts with the Astros — the same team they’re now trying to beat in the ALCS. Meanwhile, Brown is now a minor hitting coordinator for the Rays — the team that his former draftees helped vanquish from the postseason in the Division Series.

“It was uncomfortable [in the ALDS], to be honest with you,” said Brown. “I want our organization to win a World Series. [ALDS] Game 2, when [Hernández and Martinez] had a combined nine hits, I probably wanted as little attention as possible to the small part I have in their careers.

“You always have pride in players’ performances. It was just really another one of those snapshot moments in time where you get to be in the ballpark and see both of them have amazing days on the highest stage. Unfortunately, it was versus the Rays.”

But while it pained Brown to see the Rays get knocked out of the postseason by the Red Sox, he still takes pride in the role he played in the start of both players’ careers.

When Martinez was in college, Brown — at the tail end of his minor league career — would work out with the future Red Sox DH/outfielder on the Nova Southeastern campus. He was a player with an ugly swing but a knack for getting the barrel on the ball.

When Brown retired as a player and began his scouting career, he saw Martinez as someone who might be overlooked based on the shape of his swing and his projection as a corner outfielder, but whose pure hitting ability suggested real potential. Despite Brown being in a new role, amateur scouting director Bobby Heck (now a Rays special assistant) listened to his animated advocacy for Martinez.

Hernández was somewhat better known. He was part of a travel team from Puerto Rico that featured several talented players. Hernández didn’t have the power or elite speed that would jump off the page, but every time Brown saw him, he was taken by on- and off-field traits.

“He had infectious energy,” said Brown. “He really loved to play. He wasn’t tooled up. It was just, the more you watched him, you would see so much good. Kiké was a performer.

“Kiké was the most consistent player [on that travel team]. If you watched him, you’d see that it felt like every single at-bat he was making a left turn at first base. A lot of guys would punch out, ground out. This guy was just hitting balls, hitting line drives all over the field.”

As a first-year scout, Brown wasn’t sure how to evaluate a player whose performance surpassed his tools. He knew that he liked the player, but it was Astros national cross-checker David Post who encouraged him to follow Hernández through the spring.

The process proved thoroughly enjoyable. Hernández became aware of Brown’s regular presence at his games and started seeking him out.

“He would come up to me and go, ‘Hey, Brownie, you draft me, I’ll sign. Just draft me,’ ” said Brown. “There was just a draw to him. It just manifested itself into this amazing ball of energy. That infectious nature just ends up with other people being drawn towards it.”

That certainly proved true of Brown. As the scouting season progressed in 2009, he saw a player with a chance to play shortstop even if his likelier home was at second base. Brown also felt Hernández could emerge as an above-average hitter (a 55 on the 20-to-80 scouting scale) in the big leagues.

“A lot of things had to go right for him to be able to get to that to get to that tool in the big leagues,” said Brown. “And to his credit, they have.”

Hernández is someone who has relished the chance to challenge perceptions about him. He was miffed not to be ranked among the Astros’ top 30 prospects as he moved up through their system.

“I wanted to get drafted. I wanted to make it to the big leagues,” said Hernández. “I thought [being with the Astros] was a great opportunity for me because not only were we really bad in the big leagues at the time, but we were ranked in the bottom five farm systems in baseball. I remember thinking, ‘For how little talent there is in this organization, I can never crack the prospect lists?’

“It kind of gave me like a little chip on my shoulder. It keeps happening to me where people just count me out. But it was fun. I got to learn a lot. There were a lot of misunderstandings with coaches in the minors. They would mistake my personality and thought I didn’t care. That wasn’t the case. But that was always the battle.”

But Hernández cites the coaches within the system who helped him improve before he was traded in 2014 to the Marlins.

“There’s a lot of really, really good things that I can take out of my time in Houston,” he said. “Obviously, I got to live my dream, which was to become a big leaguer, and those memories can never be taken away from you.”

And those memories owe in no small part to Brown, who takes pride in what Hernández has become, yet remains mindful about how he ultimately surpassed expectations.

“When guys get on historic runs, you just kind of sit back, watch, and just enjoy,” said Brown.

“You see how he’s evolved. He didn’t come out of the gates as this player.

“It’s a great lesson for me as I’m developing players. What they are now is not what they’re going to be. We have to continue to look in that crystal ball and be able to predict — or be able to help them get to what we think they’re capable of.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.