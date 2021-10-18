The Sox lead the best-of-seven series, 2-1, with the next two games also at Fenway. Nick Pivetta is the scheduled starter on Tuesday night.

They never stopped. A six-run second inning and a strong start from Eduardo Rodriguez led to a 12-3 thrashing of the Houston Astros. A Red Sox team that didn’t clinch a playoff berth until the final day of the regular season is two victories away from the World Series.

The crowd of 37,603 — the largest of this increasingly memorable season at Fenway Park — had just settled in for Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday when the Red Sox started to circle the bases.

Kyle Schwarber’s second-inning grand slam was the first of four home runs for the Sox, tying their franchise record of 20 in a single postseason after just eight games. That was plenty of Rodriguez, who allowed three runs over seven innings.

The Sox are 17-5 in postseason games under Alex Cora, who turned 46 on Monday. Happy birthday, indeed.

The first 10 batters of the game went in order. Then, seven consecutive Red Sox reached with one out in the second inning.

It started with Alex Verdugo falling behind 0 and 2 and fouling off five pitches to work an 11-pitch walk off Astros starter José Urquidy. The righthander never recovered.

J.D. Martinez followed with a double to center. Third base coach Carlos Febles smartly held Verdugo at third as center fielder Jose Siri quickly got the ball in to Carlos Correa.

Hunter Renfroe walked to load the bases. Christian Vazquez, down 1 and 2, cut down his swing and lined a single to right field for a 1-0 lead. That should have been it when Christian Arroyo grounded sharply to second base, but instead of an inning-ending double play, José Altuve booted the ball and a run scored.

It was Altuve’s second error of the series. He made three errors in Games 2 and 3 of the ALCS last season that contributed to losses.

This time it really hurt. Schwarber got the green light on 3 and 0 and hammered a high fastball into the right-field seats for a grand slam. The Red Sox, who had two slams in Game 2, became the first team in major league history with three in a single postseason series. They join the 1996 Braves as the only teams with three slams in a postseason.

According to baseball historian Doug Kerns, the Sox are the first team with three grand slams in a span of two games — regular season or postseason.

Singles by Kiké Hernández and Xander Bogaerts finally drove Urquidy out of the game after a 46-pitch inning. Houston starters have allowed 14 runs [12 earned] on 13 hits and eight walks over 5⅓ innings in the series. With staff ace Lance McCullers Jr. off the roster because of a forearm strain suffered in the Division Series, a thin rotation has crumpled.

The lead grew to 9-0 in the third inning when Renfroe walked, Vazquez singled, and Arroyo lined a home run into the Monster Seats.

As the Sox set offensive records, Rodriguez added a bold line to his resume with a strong start. He scattered five hits — four of them singles — and struck out seven without a walk. Outside of Kyle Tucker’s three-run homer in a 34-pitch fourth inning, Rodriguez was in command throughout, pitching with power and precision.

He came out throwing fastballs that nearly hit 96 m.p.h. and retired the first six batters he faced. Rodriguez then set down the final seven he saw.

After retiring Carlos Correa on a groundout to end his night, Rodriguez pointed to his wrist, the same “my time” gesture Correa made when he homered off Hansel Robles in Game 1. Cora shouted at Rodriguez not to taunt the shortstop, then wrapped his starter in a hug.

The quality start was only the second for an American League pitcher in this postseason.

The Sox jumped their lead to 11-3 in the sixth inning when Martinez cracked a two-run homer to left field off Phil Maton, then got another solo homer from Devers off Ryne Stanek in the eighth.

