The end of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” last month went fairly unnoticed, as NBC essentially dumped the final season in the waning days of summer. Certainly the eight-season series was ready to go — maybe even a season or two beyond ready. But still, it was a warm-hearted, densely crafted comedy that was one of the networks’ last decent originals. Fortunately, the two-part finale did the series justice, and you should check it out if you were ever a fan.

Like some of the best TV comedies, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” developed its own language, so layered with jokes, in-jokes, and meta jokes that it sounded unique. The rhythm of the dialogue was fast, as it was on “30 Rock,” but with big mouthfuls of words. In one 10-second bit, Andy Samberg’s Jake could cycle through a range of emotions and cogitations, raising questions, answering them, reconsidering, and resolving. Each character had his or her trademark neuroses, and there were many bizarre pairings in the ensemble, all of which were played for fast laughs.