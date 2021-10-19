The end of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” last month went fairly unnoticed, as NBC essentially dumped the final season in the waning days of summer. Certainly the eight-season series was ready to go — maybe even a season or two beyond ready. But still, it was a warm-hearted, densely crafted comedy that was one of the networks’ last decent originals. Fortunately, the two-part finale did the series justice, and you should check it out if you were ever a fan.
Like some of the best TV comedies, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” developed its own language, so layered with jokes, in-jokes, and meta jokes that it sounded unique. The rhythm of the dialogue was fast, as it was on “30 Rock,” but with big mouthfuls of words. In one 10-second bit, Andy Samberg’s Jake could cycle through a range of emotions and cogitations, raising questions, answering them, reconsidering, and resolving. Each character had his or her trademark neuroses, and there were many bizarre pairings in the ensemble, all of which were played for fast laughs.
The finale was a giant, affectionate in-joke, as the squad got together for one last heist, the annual game in which they try to behave like thieving criminals. The layers of the game were, as usual, absurdly amusing, as the writers mined the show’s mythology, including the creation of its opening credits by the Brooklyn Bridge, along the way. There were returning guest stars — including Chelsea Peretti as Gina, Jason Mantzoukas as Pimento, and Tim Meadows as Caleb the cannibal — and a sneak appearance by show co-creator Dan Goor as a janitor.
But underneath the game were some poignant touches, as Jake announced his retirement to raise his son. In what was a lovely scene, Jake’s father figure, Andre Braugher’s Holt, tells Jake he’d be proud if Jake had been his son. Likewise, the finale honored all of the bonds that had been established across the series, notably between Jake and Boyle and between Rosa and Amy. It was a strong, funny, and yet emotionally satisfying farewell, which is never an easy thing to pull off.
