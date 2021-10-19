At Cambridge-based baby store Diaper Lab, cloth has long been popular. The retailer has been educating families about the benefits of cloth diapering for nearly 14 years. Owner Salina Gonzales Frazier said parents were hesitant about the practice when much was still unknown about how COVID-19 was transmitted. But once supply shortages increased interest in cloth, Frazier moved her diapering workshops online to reach parents across the country.

As rising diaper prices place yet another financial burden on lower-income households, more families are returning to a basic: cloth. There has been a resurgence in the use of alternatives to disposable diapers in recent years, a trend that has accelerated because of pandemic-related supply chain slowdowns.

When the store first opened, Frazier said: “I had to go out and convince people to cloth diaper. It wasn’t even on their radar that cloth diapers existed in the way they do now. Most people were thinking of cloth diapers from 1975.”

For most parents, the biggest barrier to adopting the practice is the startup cost. Diaper Lab generally advises starting with a stock of 24 to 36 diapers, which can cost hundreds of dollars. The price of a single cloth diaper varies depending on the type. Prefolds can cost as little as $2.50, for example, while all-in-ones ― which put the diaper and a waterproof cover together ― can cost $20 each.

Soiled cloth diapers should be washed separately from other clothing, Frazier said, and an ideal load of laundry should fill two-thirds of a washing machine. Just as too heavy of a load won’t clean the contents properly, too light of a load also wastes water and electricity.

“At the beginning, it is a much bigger cost,” she said, but over time they are far more economical than disposables. “They need help getting past that, whereas going to the grocery store to buy a pack of disposables each week is something those people who are living paycheck to paycheck can afford.”

Disposables can cost $50 or more for a package of about 150, depending on the brand and size. Over a month ― and depending on the number of children ― a family might spend as much as $200, especially after recent price increases induced by shortages.

Because they’re adjustable, cloth diapers can fit a child from infancy to toddlerhood.

Parents can take steps to lower their cloth diaper expenses. Some use cloth at home and opt for disposables when heading out. Others purchase one diaper a week until they build up their stash. Families can save further by reusing waterproof diaper covers and just inserting prefolds rather than changing the child into a fresh fitted diaper every time.

Diaper Lab also sells “gently used” diapers — which are sanitized and resold after being returned by customers or retired from the store’s diaper service — and offers a newborn diaper rental program.

For working parents, cloth diapers pose another challenge: Child care centers typically require that families supply a day’s worth of disposable diapers for their child, and many do not accept cloth. But local cloth diaper advocates say that trend has started to change.

KinderCare Learning Centers, one of the largest child care providers in the country, accepts cloth diapers at all of its locations nationwide so long as state regulations allow for them. The Oregon-based company operates 10 locations throughout Greater Boston.

“Generally, they function just the same way as a disposable does except that instead of putting the diaper in the trash can, the teachers would put it in a diaper bag provided by the family,” said Colleen Moran, a KinderCare spokesperson.

Sandra Bildstein, who cloth-diapered her second child, said washing diapers doesn’t require a fancy detergent, and those who don’t have hot water running to their washing machines can “absolutely” use cold water. Even families who don’t have in-unit laundry can use a five-gallon bucket with a lid and a plunger.

Bildstein is the secretary for The Cloth Option, which distributes free cloth diapers to families nationwide. The Holyoke nonprofit does not ask applicants to meet an income requirement or provide proof of need.

In Western Massachusetts, a donation center in Huntington has been handing out cloth diapers almost as quickly as it receives them from donors. The Village Closet, operating under the postpartum support nonprofit It Takes A Village, has been racing to meet the uptick in demand since the pandemic started.

“Everything is always free, regardless of income, regardless of where you live,” said Mollie Hartford, the organization’s co-executive director. “We get folks who come all the way from Boston.”

Environmentally conscious families may also choose cloth over disposables to avoid contributing to waste in landfills, although the water usage and carbon emissions that come with laundering these diapers might negate any effort toward sustainability — depending on how many extra wash and dry cycles are needed.

“I think [cloth diapering] is mostly a long-term financial choice,” Hartford said. “Some of it’s environmental, but most of the time, it’s that they know in the long run it’s going to save some money, especially as the kids get bigger and disposable diapers get more expensive as the sizes go up.”

Angela Yang can be reached at angela.yang@globe.com.