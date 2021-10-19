Travel tech firm Hopper continued its aggressive expansion on Tuesday with the announcement it had acquired PlacePass, a Boston-based provider of business-to-business tour and activity booking services. This deal marks Hopper’s first foray into the experience-booking business. The terms of this acquisition were not disclosed, though it is part of a broader expansion fueled by about $350 million in equity investments that Hopper has raised this year so far. (The latest funding round of $175 million valued Hopper at $3.5 billion in August.) Hopper is based in Montreal with a US headquarters that was located in Boston at the start of 2020; the local Hopper team is now working remotely and from a WeWork site in the Back Bay. The PlacePass office had been located at 77 Summer St. in Boston. Hopper has roughly doubled in size since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and now has nearly 1,500 employees. About 10 PlacePass employees in the Boston area, led by founder Ethan Hawkes, are joining Hopper, whose primary business is its eponymous flight- and hotel-booking app. — JON CHESTO





Advertisement

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook settles with government over foreign workers

Facebook has reached a settlement with the US government over allegations that it discriminated against US workers by reserving thousands of positions for foreigners with temporary H-1B visas. Facebook agreed to pay as much as $14.3 million in separate settlement agreements with the Justice and Labor departments, the government said Tuesday. Facebook effectively discouraged Americans from applying for certain positions in the company, saving those for foreign holders of H-1B visas, the Justice and Labor Department officials said during a briefing with reporters.





PRICES

Proctor & Gamble to raise prices on all sorts of products

The rising price of commodities and shipping are taking a bite from the profits of a consumer behemoth. Proctor & Gamble, the maker of Pampers diapers, Tide detergent, and Crest toothpaste, said Tuesday the squeeze is forcing it to raise prices on a range of goods, including baby, family, home, and fabric care. In the last few weeks, it has started telling retailers that it will boost prices on more categories including grooming, skin care, and oral care. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement





INTERNATIONAL

Credit Suisse to pay at least $400 million for role in scandal that pushed Mozambique into economic crisis

Credit Suisse will pay at least $400 million to settle with authorities probing its role in a fund-raising scandal that looted money from Mozambique and tipped the country into economic crisis, according to people familiar with the matter. A subsidiary of the Zurich-based bank will plead guilty as part of a deferred-prosecution agreement, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The agreement is the latest action in a multi-year, international legal saga that came out of $2 billion of debt deals from 2013 to 2014 to state-owned companies that were supposed to fund a new coastal patrol force and tuna fishing fleet in Mozambique, one of the world’s poorest countries. BLOOMBERG NEWS





STUDENT LOANS

Boomers on the hook for big student loan payments when they resume

Older borrowers will be among the hardest hit when student-loan payments resume for more than 40 million Americans after a pandemic freeze, according to research by Fidelity Investments. When payments resume at the beginning of February after a 22-month hiatus, baby boomers with student debt will have to repay $620 monthly, or about $7,400 a year, on average, according to Fidelity estimates. That compares with an overall average of $515 a month, Fidelity data show. Baby boomers, who are age 57 to 76, typically have a larger loan balance and pay higher interest rates. BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement





ENERGY

Propane prices are high as winter approaches

US propane prices are so high and supplies so scarce that the market appears headed for “armageddon” during the depths of winter, according to research firm IHS Markit Ltd. Stockpiles of the key heating fuel and manufacturing feedstock in the world’s biggest economy probably have already topped out for the year and will be stretched as cold weather descends, Edgar Ang, an IHS analyst, said during a webcast presentation on Tuesday. US propane prices have almost doubled this year and are on course for the strongest rally since 2009. BLOOMBERG NEWS





SHOPPING

Instacart acquiring company that makes carts for self-checkout

Instacart Inc. is acquiring Caper AI, a startup that makes self-checkout shopping carts, for $350 million in cash and stock in an effort to tap more areas of growth ahead of the online grocery giant’s anticipated public stock offering. New York-based Caper, which was founded in 2016, uses image-recognition cameras and weight sensors to automatically detect items as they’re placed in the cart, eliminating the need to individually scan groceries. The ‘’smart’' carts are also equipped with a payment terminal that allows customers to check out without having to wait in line. BLOOMBERG NEWS





PHONES

Apple to sell polishing cloths for iPhones -- for $19 apiece

Apple’s biggest debut on Monday was undoubtedly its MacBook Pro overhaul, but the company also unveiled a polishing cloth with its signature logo debossed in one corner. Price tag? $19. The accessory, listed as compatible with iPhones as far back as the iPhone 6 and Macs dating back to 2012, is made of nonabrasive material and is already in short supply, requiring 3 to 4 weeks to ship. On Amazon.com, premium microfiber cloths go for $1.50 each, putting Apple’s new Polishing Cloth in the running for its highest-margin physical product. BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

Google unveils latest Pixel phones

Google launched the latest Pixel smartphones Tuesday, betting on its first custom-designed system processor and a new version of the Android operating system to lure buyers away from Apple Inc.’s iPhone. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro differ only slightly in size, memory, and camera specs, with both built around Google’s Tensor system-on-chip, a custom semiconductor that took four years of development. BLOOMBERG NEWS





BANKING

Bank of America says portfolio targeting minority lenders exceeds $2 billion

Bank of America said its portfolio of loans, deposits, and equity investments benefiting minority-focused lenders has grown past $2 billion. The total included $100 million in deposits and $36 million of equity in minority depository institutions, or MDIs, Bank of America said Tuesday in a statement. The bank said its investments to community development financial institutions are part of a broader effort to support small businesses and underserved clients. US banks have long been accused of contributing to race-based inequalities through exclusionary policies. And lenders have been pushed to do more to work with minority-run firms since last year’s murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. Banks have responded by boosting community lending, taking stakes in lenders with diverse leadership, and seeking to broaden their own workforces. BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement





CONSTRUCTION

Home building fell in September

SILVER SPRING, Md. — US home construction fell 1.6 percent in September as builders continue to be tripped up by supply chain bottlenecks. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the decline in September left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.56 million units, 7.4 percent above the rate one year ago. August’s number was revised upward to 1.72 million from 1.62 million. ASSOCIATED PRESS







