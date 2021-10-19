In its 13th year, BAAFF is a co-production of ArtsEmerson and the Asian American Resource Workshop and explores topics from gentrification to generational trauma. Following several films, the festival will present filmmaker Q&As (both live and prerecorded). Similar to last year, this year’s festival is completely virtual.

The Boston Asian American Film Festival , which opens on Oct. 20 and closes on Oct. 24, features a diverse range of narrative films, shorts, and documentaries centering the Asian-American experience and showcasing the work of Asian-American filmmakers.

“Parts of me are very dedicated to a pan Asian American representation, especially for those stories that are often more invisible, or marginalized, or not at the surface of what mainstream media or stories would usually talk about or share,” Chinsen said in a phone interview. She said, for example, highlighting the Asian American Pacific Islander experience like in the festival’s centerpiece narrative, “Waikiki,” which tells the story of a Native Hawaiian hula dancer on a journey of self-exploration.

BAAFF selects films in a number of ways. They scout films themselves, have a programming screening committee, and open submissions for filmmakers to send in their work.

"A Tale of Three Chinatowns" examines the survival of Chinatowns in Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Boston. Lisa Mao

The festival kicks off with director Lisa Mao’s “A Tale of Three Chinatowns,” examining the survival of three cultural hubs — in Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Boston — through gentrification. The one-night-only screening is followed by a live Q&A with the filmmakers. On closing night, BAAFF wraps up with Q&A and screening for “Who is Lun*na Menoh?” a film following the Japanese artist’s life from director Jeff Mizushima.

“The two [films] are very different and very poignant in different ways and say a lot about what we need to hear and talk about now,” said Chinsen. “Given we’re the Boston Asian American Film Festival, we have served to try and bridge national conversations and access to Asian American film and filmmakers.”

BAAFF features three categories of film: feature films, documentaries, and shorts. Of the three, Chinsen sang the success of past festivals’ shorts programming, with this year’s including, “Koreatown Ghost Story” starring Margaret Cho and director Fawzia Mirza’s “Noor & Layla.” The festival’s centerpiece documentary is director Richard Lui’s “Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation,” which follows the lives of several “care heroes,” children who have taken on caretaker roles within their families. Following this documentary, BAAFF will host a live Q&A with filmmakers.

BAAFF offers three types of viewing passes: a $100 all-access festival pass , a $30 shorts pass, and a new $24 Filipino Friday pass, which allows viewers to watch three Filipino-American selections — ”Wherever We May Be,” “The Girl Who Left Home,” and “Lumpia with a Vengeance.” For Filipino Friday, BAAFF partnered with Catering by Jules and Bits & Bits by Kristine for viewers to order Filipino dinner boxes to enhance their viewing experience.

In its 13th anniversary, Chinsen said the main theme of the festival is “rising together.” The festival’s logo nodding to Hokusai’s “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” with a raised fist positioned at the crest of the wave.

“We’re trying to empower our own community through film,” Chinsen said. “We’re rising together [to] tell these stories and have a greater spotlight on the diversity of who we are and things we experience. Also, the idea of rising together [includes being] a part of communities of color here in Boston and nationally in order for all of us to reclaim our power and fully exist.”

Representation was also a huge factor in film curation, Chinsen said. She wanted to show an all-encompassing Asian American experience to exhibit its complexities and hopefully provide a deeper understanding for groups who exist outside of that experience.

“I had never heard the language [Cantonese] my family speaks on TV,” Chinsen said. “It made it seem like I was not so foreign and it was not so uncommon. To see it on TV was huge; it’s so empowering to just feel heard and seen that you belong.”

BOSTON ASIAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL Oct. 20-24, 7:30-10 p.m. Shorts programs Oct. 21-31, 12 a.m.-10 p.m. $10 features films, $10 shorts programs. $8 student/senior discount. Virtual. baaff.org









Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.