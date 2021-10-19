Animated by a spirit of both pride and nostalgia, 1947 is named for the year India won independence, ending British rule. While one can order chicken tikka masala, palak paneer, and other dishes commonly found on menus at Indian restaurants in this area, they aren’t this restaurant’s specialty. The menu here showcases the food of South India, plentiful in rice, lentils, and vibrant spices.

At a new Norwood restaurant called 1947 , there’s a classic Royal Enfield motorcycle on display, a mural of freedom fighters who battled for India’s independence on the wall, and a menu that’s 15 pages long and 250 dishes deep. The restaurant, located on Route 1 in a strip mall with an Ocean State Job Lot, a Staples, and the Indian grocery Apna Bazar, opened two months ago. It has been discovered. On a Friday evening, the place is filled with families at dinner and festive parties seated at long tables.

“Most of the Indian food scene in this country is North Indian,” says 1947 co-owner Babu Koganti, who would very much like to change all that. “People used to think Indian food was just curry and naan. South Indian cuisine is underrated in this country.”

Telangana Goat Curry (left) and Butter Chicken at 1947. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Koganti, 34, is originally from the city of Vijayawada, in the South Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. He came to the United States to get his master’s degree in engineering management, then moved to Boston for his first job. Here, he got into the hospitality business, opening South Indian restaurant Godavari in Woburn in 2015. The first branch, that is. The Godavari River, sometimes called the Ganges of the South, is one of India’s largest. Koganti and partners Teja Chekuri, Mitesh Patel, and Uday Reddy want their restaurants to be big, too. There are now more than 20 Godavari outlets around the United States and in Canada. “We are ready to launch our new locations in Middle East & Europe,” the website promises, seeking franchisees. “We are built on the mission of spreading the aroma of South Indian food across the globe.”

“People started loving our food, not just Indians but everyone, so we started franchising out,” Koganti says. “But we are born in Woburn and we are proud to be a part of Woburn.” (He lives there himself.)

Roadside Fried Rice Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Other concepts followed — Vaanga in downtown Boston, which offers a mix of the traditional and the unconventional (e.g. Indian-style tacos and “bae-ritos”) with a punny and irreverent sense of humor; Khiladi in New York, where chef-owner Sruthi Chowdary’s menu is inspired by street markets and the home cooking of her childhood. But Koganti and co. have perhaps the grandest vision for fast-casual Madras Dosa Co., which debuted in the Seaport in July. “We want to take it to Times Square, to Vegas on the Strip, to airports,” Koganti says. “There is no Indian food in any airport in the US.”

Madras Dosa Co.’s specialty is, of course, the dosa. Thin, griddled pancakes made of a fermented lentil-rice batter, dosa are a natural introduction to South Indian food. Everybody loves fillings with dough, after all, be it pita, injera, tortilla, or crepe. Dosa have made inroads in the area, at places such as Dosa-n-Curry in Somerville and Peppino’s Dosa in Waltham. And we already know it scales: Chennai-based Saravana Bhavan, with its dosa-dominated menu, has more than 100 locations worldwide, including a dozen in the United States.

At Madras Dosa Co., the dosa can be filled with anything from spiced potatoes (the classic masala dosa) to paneer to Nutella. Customers create their own combinations. (They were a challenge to pack for takeout, so Koganti and crew designed their own dosa boxes and had them manufactured. Hello, engineering background.) Dosa are gluten-free and, depending on the filling, vegan, Koganti points out. “They are loved by 1 billion people. North Indian, South Indian, everyone. I never met a person who didn’t love dosa.”

Plain Dosa Lane Turner/Globe Staff

I love them too. But I don’t love the Seaport. 1947 offers all of the dosa without the city traffic or the death-match hunt for parking. There are more than 20 versions on the menu, which I am slowly, gleefully working my way through. Masala dosa: always gorgeous. There’s a chile-cheese version, a mint chutney dosa, dosa roasted with ghee and topped with various fiery spice mixes. One dosa is stuffed with the Hakka street noodles from the menu’s Indo-Chinese section; one, for kids (theoretically), is made in the shape of a teddy bear. There’s always the simple pleasure of a plain dosa, which lets one savor the lightly sour flavor, the crisp-soft texture. And dosa are made to be dipped — in coconut chutney; in soupy, tangy lentil sambar — so every bite is different.

But as much as I love dosa, I can’t linger on them too long when ordering from 1947. There are other tiffins to choose from — dosa variant uttapam; idli, the steamed rice-and-lentil cakes; vada, deep-fried and doughnut-like — all with their own accompaniments.

There is the Quit India chicken fry, named for the movement that was instrumental in the struggle for independence: Pieces of marinated chicken are coated in a paste of spices, curry leaves and nuts tossed in the mix. Their heat builds; at another restaurant, one might consider the dish fiery. The delicious Goan chicken curry and the 1947 veg Chettinadu with mango paste warm the palate further. Chef Ratesh Gopalakrishnan also hails from South India. “We didn’t Americanize the food in 1947. We made sure it was authentic,” Koganti says.

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The menu has more than 20 takes on biryani — I have not yet begun to fight, but I do recommend the fragrant, golden Hyderabadi chicken dum biryani, whole pieces of on-the-bone bird nestled among the grains. There’s an assortment of regional seafood dishes — Andhra masala fried fish, Konaseema shrimp curry — and a section devoted to goat that includes a Telangana-style curry, a dish made with pickled mango, and vindaloo. It is also a playground for vegetarians, with about half of the selections meat-free. Many dishes feature whole spices, and the flavors of chile, clove, cinnamon, curry leaves, tamarind thrum throughout. Supply chain issues have made it an expensive challenge to get the spices 1947 sources from India; it’s helpful that the owners of Apna Bazar are also partners in the restaurant. For dessert, there are sweets such as Andhra payasam, a vermicelli pudding spiked with raisins, nuts, and cardamom, and Godavari junnu, made with the milk a cow produces after giving birth. There’s chai, but you might also end the meal with South Indian-style coffee.

The team behind 1947 has more plans in the works — a Bowl-o-India in Harvard Square, a healthy, bowl-oriented Indian concept featuring options like quinoa and cauliflower rice; a fine dining Indian restaurant with a nice bar and a good brunch, possibly also in the Seaport. “Basically, we are right now the guys who are spreading the aroma across the Boston area,” Koganti says.

I’m looking forward to it, but right now my plate is full. At 1947, there are about 230 more dishes I need to try.

1947, 997 Providence Highway, Norwood, 781-269-5466 or 781-269-5467, www.1947.boston

Chicken Lollipop Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.