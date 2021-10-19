The "Instant Pot Bible Copycat Recipes." Handout

Authors Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough, who have written nearly three-dozen cookbooks together, feel nourished by dishes not necessarily from the kitchens of highbrow chefs but places like Olive Garden, P.F. Chang’s, and The Cheesecake Factory. During the pandemic shutdown, the two craved comfort foods from beloved chain restaurants. Some were closed, and others offered only takeout. “We just couldn’t get those restaurant meals on a regular basis. Or certainly couldn’t get them hot and perfect,” says Scarbrough. So the cookbook authors did what they do best: They researched and tinkered and tweaked ingredients to remake favorite foods from these restaurants — in an Instant Pot. Not surprising, since they already wrote “The Instant Pot Bible” and other books for the multi-cooker. Now they have a new cookbook with 175 recipes, “Instant Pot Bible Copy Cat Recipes.” “We didn’t set out to write a healthy book. But we slowly came to realize that we could create fairly clean versions of restaurant favorites with an Instant Pot,” says Scarbrough. “And maybe even a little more delicious, given the way pressure infuses foods with so much flavor.” You’ll find recipes for P.F. Chang’s spicy miso ramen; Ikea’s Swedish meatballs; Olive Garden’s pasta e fagioli; Tony Roma’s beef short ribs; Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s bread pudding with whiskey sauce, and cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Factory. The couple taste-tested many meals sitting in their car outside a restaurant. “You get funny stares when you pull up outside, order six entrees, and sit there in your car tasting them all,” says Weinstein. They scoured ingredient lists posted on restaurants’ websites to find secret ingredients, which helped them nail the dishes. “How about those Ritz crackers in the Cracker Barrel meatloaf? Or the particular blend of spices in Chipotle’s taco meat,” says Weinstein. “It’s great to be able to find out exactly what’s in a restaurant’s dish.” ($17 to $20). Available on Nov. 9 at amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com, and other booksellers.