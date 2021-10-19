Serves 4

Slightly bitter and peppery, the frilly greens from a head of frisee pair beautifully with thin, crunchy apple slices, toasted walnuts, and salty Parmesan crisps. The lettuce is also called curly endive, and you can certainly use the narrow-leaf endive or a mix of leafy baby greens. They're all good. Parmesan crisps give this salad its special flair. They're ridiculously easy to make and once you see how, you may wonder why you haven't made them before. Just spread tablespoon-size rounds of grated cheese on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake them for five to six minutes, at which moment they become golden and crisp. Like most simple things, there are a few nuances. I started with what I thought would be the easiest route -- pre-shredded Parmesan from the market. They turn a beautiful dark color in the oven but were chewy rather than crisp. I tried finely grated Parmesan from a wedge of cheese. Though paler in color, these were much crisper, a definite improvement. Third time's the charm. Using the large holes of a box grater, I hand-grated the cheese and it spread in the oven into lacy rounds. I sprinkled them with a few twists of black pepper, but you could make them even spicier with Maras pepper flakes or a dash of cayenne. Toss the greens and apples with a dressing of cider vinegar and honey, garnish with the crisps and walnuts, and you'll present a stellar salad.

½ cup walnuts (halves and pieces) 8 rounded tablespoons (about 2 ounces) coarsely grated Parmesan cheese from a wedge of cheese Salt and pepper, to taste 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 1 tablespoon honey 5 tablespoons olive oil 1 large apple (such as Honeycrisp, Gala, or Cortland), quartered, cored, and thinly sliced 1 head frisee lettuce, torn into bite-sized pieces (or 6 cups of another lettuce)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Spread the walnuts on the baking sheet. Toast in the oven for 7 to 8 minutes, or until they are fragrant. Transfer to a plate to cool.

3. On the same parchment-lined baking sheet, spoon 8 tablespoon-size mounds of grated Parmesan, setting them 3 inches apart. Pat the mounds with your fingers to flatten them. Sprinkle with a few twists of pepper, if you like. Bake for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the rounds are pale golden. Cool on the baking sheet.

4. In a small bowl, whisk the vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper. Gradually whisk in the oil until the dressing emulsifies.

5. In a salad bowl, toss the apple slices, frisee, and dressing (you may not need all of it.) Sprinkle the salad with toasted walnuts and serve with Parmesan crisps.

Sally Pasley Vargas