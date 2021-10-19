Makes one small square or rectangle

Every cook needs a dependable cornbread recipe. Even if you don't bake a lot, you can still stir this easy batter together. There are some good commercial mixes on the market, but by the time you get out a bowl and add liquids to them you might as well make your own (and of course a homemade cornbread is fresher and better). This one-bowl mixture begins with eggs, buttermilk, and vegetable or canola oil, which you mix well, then add yellow cornmeal, stoneground if you can find it, a little flour, and some leavening. You don't need to do a mise en place here (arrange everything already measured) -- though you always need one for baked goods -- because you can just drop everything into the bowl as you measure it. Bake the cornbread in a small dish lined with parchment paper, so you can use the ends of the paper to lift it out of the pan. If you want deep squares, use a 6-cup rectangular dish; you can also use a small cast-iron skillet. The whole recipe couldn't be easier for soup nights, to accompany take-out barbecue, or broiled chicken or fish.

Vegetable or canola oil (for the pan) 2 eggs ½ cup vegetable or canola oil 1 cup buttermilk or 1 cup whole milk mixed with 1 teaspoon vinegar ¼ cup sugar 1 cup yellow cornmeal, preferably stoneground ½ cup all-purpose flour ¾ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a 6-cup rectangular baking dish or a cast-iron skillet. Lightly rub the bottom and sides with vegetable or canola oil. Line it with parchment paper that comes 1-inch above the rim of the dish; if using cast-iron, line the bottom with a round of parchment and generously oil the sides of the skillet.

2. In a bowl that is large enough to hold all of the ingredients, use a rubber spatula to stir the eggs, 1/2 cup oil, buttermilk or mixed whole milk, and sugar until well blended.

3. Stir in the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. The mixture should be thoroughly blended.

4. Pour the batter into the pan and smooth the top. Transfer to the oven and bake the cornbread for 35 to 40 minutes, or until it is set on top and a skewer inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean.

5. Set the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Using the parchment paper as slings, lift out the cornbread and set it on a cutting board. Cut into large squares and serve warm.

Sheryl Julian