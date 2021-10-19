Serves 4

Vadouvan is an East-meets-West spice blend that originated with French colonization in parts of India. Though it is hundreds of years old, the blend has seen a resurgence in the last few years on restaurant menus. Essentially a mild curry powder, vadouvan, which contains aromatics such as onion and garlic, is quite versatile. It adds depth to a dish without overwhelming it. Many specialty stores sell the mix, or make your own, as we do here (if you have prepared mix on hand, replace the spices in this list with about 3 teaspoons from a jar). In this recipe, garlic and shallots are kept separate. First they season the oil and then they're used as a crispy garnish on the dish. Yogurt sauce cools the warm spices. Serve both with rice or flatbread and chicken or beans. Once you've tried vadouvan, you just might find yourself adding it to everything.

YOGURT

½ cup plain Greek yogurt ½ slicing cucumber, peeled, seeded, and cut into 1/2-inch dice 1 clove garlic, grated ⅓ cup chopped fresh mint Grated rind and juice of 1/2 lemon Salt, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine yogurt, cucumber, garlic, mint, and lemon rind and juice.

2. Stir well. Season with salt and stir again. Refrigerate until needed.

BUTTERNUT

½ cup canola oil 1 large shallot, sliced into thin rings 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, peeled and grated or finely chopped ½ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon powdered mustard ½ teaspoon ground cardamom ½ teaspoon ground turmeric ½ teaspoon ground fenugreek Pinch of cayenne pepper Pinch of ground cloves 1 butternut squash (about 2 pounds), peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch chunks Salt, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet. Line a plate with a paper towel.

2. In a skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the shallots and cook, stirring often, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until they are golden and crispy. With a slotted spoon, transfer them to one side of the towel-lined plate.

3. Add the garlic to the skillet, and cook, stirring often, for 2 to 5 minutes, or until golden. Transfer to the other side of the towel-lined plate.

4. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of oil from the skillet Add the ginger, and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the cumin, mustard, cardamom, turmeric, fenugreek, cayenne, and cloves. Remove the pan from the heat. Let the spices bloom in the hot oil.

5. In a bowl, toss the butternut squash with the spice-oil mixture and a generous pinch of salt.

6. Transfer the squash to the rimmed baking sheet, spreading it in a single layer. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the butternut is tender when pierced with the tip of a knife.

7. Divide the squash mixture among 4 shallow bowls. Garnish with fried scallions, garlic, and parsley. Serve with rice or flatbread and yogurt sauce. If serving with rice, spoon the rice into the bowls and top with squash, scallions, garlic, and parsley.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick