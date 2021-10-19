Serves 4 as an appetizer

At the Fort Point restaurant, Row 34, Jeremy Sewall steams littleneck clams in the saison ale brewed by Trillium, which is around the corner. He suggests serving the dish family style, setting the bowl of clams in the middle of the table and letting everyone dip in.

PARSLEY BUTTER

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature 2 tablespoons lightly packed flat-leaf parsley leaves

1. In a food processor, work the butter and parsley until smooth.

2. Lay a 6-inch sheet of plastic wrap on the counter. Set the butter in a log in the middle and roll up the paper to form a log, rolling it under your palms to make it smooth. Secure the ends of the wrap; refrigerate the log.

CLAMS

40 littleneck clams 3 tablespoons canola oil ½ shallot, finely chopped 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 4 scallions, thinly sliced (white and green parts separated) 1 cup saison, preferably Trillium Brewery's Saison du Row or another pale ale, lager, or pilsner 1 tablespoon lemon juice Salt and pepper, to taste 4 thick slices sourdough bread, grilled or toasted

1. Place the clams in a colander and run cold water over them. Using a brush (one used only for shellfish) scrub each shell under the running water to remove any external dirt and sand.

2. In a large soup pot over medium heat, heat the canola oil. Add the shallot, garlic, and white parts of scallion. Cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes, or until they begin to color slightly.

3. Add the clams and beer. Cover and let the clams steam for 8 minutes, or until they start to open. As the clams open, transfer them from the pot to a serving bowl. Continue in this way until all the clams are open and transferred to the serving bowl.

4. Add the lemon juice and parsley butter to the cooking liquid and whisk until the butter melts. Taste the sauce for seasoning -- it should be salty. Add more salt and pepper, if you like. Pour the sauce over the clams. Garnish with the scallion greens and serve with the sourdough.

Adapted from "The Row 34 Cookbook"