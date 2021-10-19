Serves 2

Chef Jeremy Sewall uses the tails from large fish (each 10 to 15 pounds) to set on the grill and serves them with salsa verde made with parsley, lemon, and capers. He cuts the tails off below the anal fins, he writes in "The Row 34 Cookbook," and trims the ends of the tails with scissors. He suggests asking the fishmonger to do this for you. Sewall grills the tails (it takes less than 10 minutes); you can also roast them in a 400-degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes, turning halfway through cooking. Eat the tails with a knife and fork, writes the chef, "to pull the meat from the bones, and don't be afraid to use your hands to get the last delicious bits."

SALSA

2 cups flat-leaf parsley leaves ½ cup olive oil 1 clove garlic 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 tablespoons capers 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard ½ anchovy fillet, drained and cut into 2 pieces ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. In a food processor, combine the parsley, olive oil, garlic, lemon rind and juice, capers, mustard, anchovy, red pepper, and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper.

2. Work the mixture until smooth. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and black pepper, if you like.

FISH

Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) ¼ cup canola oil 1 clove garlic, finely chopped ½ small shallot, finely chopped 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary 2 trimmed and scaled fish tails from a 10-to-15-pound fish Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with canola or vegetable oil.

2. In a small bowl, stir together the 1/4 cup canola oil, garlic, shallot, and rosemary. Rub the mixture all over the outside of the fish tails. Sprinkle with a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper.

3. Place the fish tails on the hot grill. Leave for 2 minutes. Give the tails a quarter turn and wait 2 minutes more. Turn the tails over. Repeat the quarter turn method until the fish is opaque. The tails should take 8 to 10 minutes total to cook through.

4. Remove the fish from the grill and arrange on a platter. Sprinkle them with lemon juice and serve with the salsa verde.

Adapted from "The Row 34 Cookbook"