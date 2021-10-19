Serves 4

Thick pieces of swordfish are built for grilling, writes chef Jeremy Sewall in "The Row 34 Cookbook." Thinly cut swordfish overcooks easily, he says. Simmer cannellini beans in advance (you can also use chickpeas) and allow enough time for the dried beans to soak overnight; prep the horseradish butter days ahead. The butter melts on the grilled steaks, which are served on a bed of beans.

HORSERADISH BUTTER

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature ¾ teaspoon prepared white horseradish 1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley 1 teaspoon panko or other plain white breadcrumbs Dash of liquid hot sauce ¼ teaspoon grated lemon rind

1. In a food processor, combine the butter, horseradish, parsley, panko or breadcrumbs, hot sauce, and lemon rind. Work the mixture until smooth.

2. Lay a 6-inch sheet of plastic wrap on the counter. Set the butter in a log in the middle and roll up the paper to form a log, rolling it under your palms to make it smooth. Secure the ends of the wrap; refrigerate the log.

BEANS

1 cup dried cannellini beans Salt, to taste 1 sprig fresh rosemary 1 sprig fresh thyme 1 clove garlic 4 whole black peppercorns 1 bay leaf 4 cups vegetable stock

1. Rinse the beans under cold water, place them in a large bowl, and add cold water to cover by several inches. Refrigerate overnight.

2. Drain and rinse the beans. In a soup pot, combine the beans with cold water to cover and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil.

3. Meanwhile, in a coffee or tea filter, tuck in the rosemary, thyme, garlic, peppercorns, and bay leaf. Tie the filter closed with kitchen twine, making a little bundle.

4. Once the beans come to a boil, drain them in a colander. Return the beans to the pot with the stock and herb bundle. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer the beans for 1 hour, or until they are tender but not mushy. Remove the pot from the heat and let the beans cool in the liquid. Drain the beans; remove and discard the herb bundle.

SWORDFISH

6 tablespoons olive oil 1 clove garlic, finely chopped ¼ teaspoon paprika Grated rind of 1/2 lemon 4 thick swordfish steaks (about 1 3/4 pounds total) Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) Salt and pepper, to taste 1 small leek, split, rinsed, and white part thinly sliced 1 small shallot, finely chopped 1 ripe beefsteak tomato, cored and chopped 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

1. About 1 hour before cooking the swordfish, in a bowl combine 3 tablespoons of the olive oil with the garlic, paprika, and lemon rind. Set the swordfish in a baking dish and rub the mixture on all sides of the fish; refrigerate until ready to grill.

2. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with canola or vegetable oil.

3. Remove the swordfish from the baking dish, letting the excess marinade drain off. Sprinkle each piece with salt and pepper.

4. Place the swordfish on the grill and cook for 2 minutes. Give it a quarter turn. If flames flare up, move the fish to a different spot. Repeat the quarter turns until the fish has cooked for 6 minutes on one side. Turn and cook 4 minutes on the other side. The fish should be cooked all the way through.

5. Just before removing from the grill, top each piece with a slice of horseradish butter and let it melt for a few seconds before removing the fish from the grill.

6. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the leek and shallot. Cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes, or until they start to soften. Add the cooked beans and tomatoes. Bring to a simmer. Add the parsley and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

7. Spoon the bean mixture onto 4 shallow bowls. Add a piece of swordfish to each.

Adapted from "The Row 34 Cookbook"