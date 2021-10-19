Safe Catch tuna. Handout

We’re in the thick of back-to-school, after-school, and back-to-work time, so it’s important to have plenty of pantry options for easy and healthful meals and snacks. Tuna is always a good choice, for sandwiches and salads, and now you can opt for a can or pouch offering more flavor. Safe Catch, a sustainable canned tuna (and salmon) brand, makes a line of seasoned tuna, including Citrus Pepper, Garlic Herb, Chili Lime, and Cajun. Other options include tuna packed in extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, and without salt. Canned salmon seasonings are Citrus Dill, Rosemary Dijon, and Italian Herb. There are no additives, preservatives, or artificial flavorings in any of the products (from $3.50 to $5). Just stir in a dollop of mayo, if you like, and you’ve got the makings of a delicious sandwich or seasoned fish for topping a salad.

What differentiates Safe Catch from other brands is its commitment to providing low-mercury and sustainably caught fish. Using its proprietary testing technology, developed about 15 years ago, the company tests every fish for its mercury content. The company’s limits are 2.5 to 10 times stricter (depending on the product) than the FDA’s mercury limits. In addition, Safe Catch only buys fish from managed and sustainable tuna stocks and those utilizing fishing techniques that limit bycatch (i.e. the capture of other species). “We’re really proud of sticking to our values of sustainability, purity, and quality,” says Safe Catch COO Kevin McCay.