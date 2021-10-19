With apple-picking season well underway, we’re inclined to look past pies and other usual suspects. The tart sweetness and crisp texture of apples make them a versatile, if underappreciated, ingredient in savory dishes as much as in classic desserts. Their natural sugars balance the bitterness of skillet-charred Brussels sprouts, which we top with toasted pecans and nutty pecorino cheese. Apples lend brightness and crunch to a shredded chicken salad with fennel and celery root. And in the oven, they develop caramel flavors that complement roasted pork tenderloins seasoned with smoked paprika and bright sherry wine.

Céléri rémoulade is a classic French, slaw-like salad made with celery root and mayonnaise. We build on that and turn it into this bright, fresh chicken salad. The celery root is prepared two ways: Half is cut into matchsticks, and half is shredded on the large holes of a box grater. The combination heightens the salad’s textural and visual appeal.

You could poach and shred chicken breasts for this recipe, or simply shred the meat of a store-bought rotisserie chicken.

Keep the peels on the apples; the skin adds a touch of color. Also, sweet apples won’t work in this recipe; the tartness of a Granny Smith perks up the other flavors.

Serve the salad on a bed of arugula.

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup whole-grain mustard

¼ cup drained capers, roughly chopped, plus 1 tablespoon caper brine

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 cups shredded, cooked chicken

5 ounces peeled celery root, half cut into 1-inch matchsticks, half shredded on the large holes of a box grater

1 Granny Smith apple, cored and cut into 1-inch-long matchsticks

1 small fennel bulb, trimmed, halved, and thinly sliced

½ cup lightly packed fresh, flat-leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped

¾ cup walnuts or hazelnuts, toasted and chopped

In a large bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, mustard, capers and brine, lemon juice, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add the chicken, all of the celery root, the apple, fennel, parsley, and nuts. Fold with a rubber spatula until well combined.

Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Skillet-Charred Brussels Sprouts With Apples, Pecans, and Pecorino. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Skillet-Charred Brussels Sprouts With Apples, Pecans, and Pecorino

Makes 4 servings

The classic combination of apples, nuts, and salty cheese lends lots of textural contrast as well as flavor complexity to charred sprouts. A touch of sherry vinegar adds both woodsy notes and an acidity that brings all the elements together.

1 pound small to medium Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 tablespoon neutral oil

2 teaspoons honey, plus more to serve

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 medium Granny Smith apple, quartered, cored, and thinly sliced

1/3 cup pecans, toasted and roughly chopped

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

1 ounce pecorino Romano cheese, shaved with a vegetable peeler

In a medium bowl, toss the sprouts with the oil, honey, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Heat a 12-inch, cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until droplets of water evaporate in 1 to 2 seconds. Place the sprouts cut side down in the pan, then reduce the heat to medium; reserve the bowl. Cook until deeply browned, then flip and cook until tender. Return the sprouts to the bowl. Add the apple, pecans, and vinegar, then toss. Season with salt, pepper, and honey. Serve topped with the cheese.

Pan-Roasted Pork Tenderloins With Apple, Sherry, and Smoked Paprika. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Pan-Roasted Pork Tenderloins With Apple, Sherry, and Smoked Paprika

Makes 6 servings

Our inspiration for a Spanish spin on pork and apples comes from Tapas: A Taste of Spain in America by José Andrés. Our version uses pork tenderloins that get a stove top sear and finish in the oven on a bed of lightly sautéed onions and Granny Smith apples. The onion-apple mixture softens to a relish-like accompaniment that is accented with smoked paprika and dry sherry. It’s a rich, woodsy complement to slices of the mild, meaty tenderloin.

You will need a 12-inch, oven-safe skillet for this recipe. Be sure to use an oven mitt or potholder when handling the skillet after removing it from the oven.

2 teaspoons smoked paprika, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 1¼-pound pork tenderloins, trimmed of silver skin and halved crosswise

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons salted butter, divided

1 medium yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, halved, cored, and cut into ½-inch-thick wedges

5 sprigs thyme

½ cup dry sherry

¼ cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives

Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a small bowl, mix together 1 teaspoon of the paprika and 1½ teaspoons salt. Rub the mixture onto all sides of the pork.

To an oven-safe, 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, add the oil and heat until shimmering. Place the pork in the skillet. Cook, turning occasionally, until lightly browned on all sides, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to a large plate.

Add 1 tablespoon of the butter, the onion, and the apple to the skillet. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until softened and golden brown, about 8 minutes. Distribute the mixture in an even layer, then scatter on the thyme. Place the pork on top, add any accumulated juices, and transfer to the oven. Roast until the center of the thickest piece of tenderloin reaches 135 degrees or is just slightly pink when cut into, about 9 to 12 minutes.

Remove the skillet from the oven; the handle will be hot. Using tongs, transfer the pork to a cutting board and tent with foil. Add the sherry, broth, and the remaining 1 teaspoon paprika to the pan, then cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is slightly reduced and thickened, about 4 minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat, then remove and discard the thyme. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter and stir until melted. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the onion-apple mixture to a serving platter, leaving the liquid in the pan. Thinly slice the pork and arrange over the onion-apple mixture. Drizzle the pan liquid over the meat and sprinkle with the chives.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.