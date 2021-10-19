Respondents were asked to choose up to four candidates; Flaherty and Mejia received support from 30 and 29 percent of the 500 participants, respectively. Twenty-one percent of participants chose Louijeune. Murphy had 18 percent; Halbert 16 percent; Monteiro 15 percent. Ten percent supported Bridget Nee-Walsh; 9 percent backed Althea Garrison.

The latest Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll shows incumbents Michael Flaherty and Julia Mejia, along with newcomer Ruthzee Louijeune ahead in the at-large City Council race. Erin Murphy, David Halbert, and Carla Monteiro are in a three-way battle for the fourth seat.

To win, Murphy, Halbert, and Monteiro need to encourage the three leaders’ supporters to also vote for them on Election Day, said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, which conducted the poll from Friday to Sunday.

About a third of participants were still undecided.

Andrea Campbell rolls out at-large, District 4 endorsements

District 4 Councilor Andrea Campbell, who decided to not seek re-election so she could join the race for mayor, endorsed at-large candidates Mejia, Louijeune, Halbert, and Monteiro in the race for at-large city councilor.

“Each of these candidates have laid out a vision and agenda that centers racial equity and justice, draws on their own experience living Boston’s inequities to inform solutions, and that will ensure City services and opportunities are accessible to every Boston resident regardless of their zip code or demographic,” Campbell said in a statement.

She also endorsed real estate broker Brian Worrell as her successor in District 4, covering parts of Dorchester, Mattapan, Roslindale, and Jamaica Plain.

Campbell hasn’t weighed in on the mayoral race.

Mary Tamer campaign flier sparks accusations of racism

A mailer distributed by District 6 councilor candidate Mary Tamer’s campaign has prompted accusations of racism from her opponent and political activists.

The flier shows Tamer, an Arab American, in color, and her opponent, Kendra Hicks, a Black Dominican American, in black-and-white.

“Darkening or editing a photo of a Black person to look more menacing is a racist tactic that has long been used by candidates in political campaigns, most notably by Republicans,” Hicks said in a statement. “The decision to print and send this mailer to thousands of residents is not only damaging to me but sends a message to the tens of thousands of Black and brown residents across the city. We see it for what it is — a racist trope that has no place in City Council.”

Tamer’s Twitter account commented on the dispute. A Twitter thread stated that it intended to highlight “significant policy differences” between the two candidates; but Tamer’s account did not issue an apology, nor did it specify whether distribution of the mailer had ceased.

“Candidates for public office make errors in the midst of long campaign days, and everyone on this multiethnic, multilingual campaign team has learned a valuable lesson,” read one tweet.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.