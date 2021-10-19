Boston police are warning the public to avoid a stretch of Albany Street in the South End due to law enforcement activity.
The Police Department provided the advisory at 10:29 a.m.
“Avoid the area of Albany Street between East Berkeley Street and Malden Street due to police activity,” the BPD tweeted. A spokesman said the area to avoid also runs up to Union Park.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
