Flaherty and Mejia dominated the field, drawing support from 30 percent and 29 percent of respondents, respectively; 21 percent named Louijeune, a lawyer, as one of their top four choices. Those candidates also led in the preliminary election returns.

“The top three contenders in the eight-way race are pretty solid,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, which conducted the poll of 500 likely voters in the November final election from Friday through Sunday. “The real fight is for that fourth seat, between David Halbert, Erin Murphy, and Carla Monteiro.”

Incumbents Michael Flaherty and Julia Mejia are leading in the race for four at-large seats on the Boston City Council, with newcomer Ruthzee Louijeune in third position, according to a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll.

Eighteen percent of respondents voiced support for Murphy; 16 percent for Halbert; 15 percent for Monteiro. Ironworker Bridget Nee-Walsh received support from 10 percent of respondents, and 9 percent chose former councilor Althea Garrison.

Though voters will be asked to choose four at-large candidates on their ballots, many pick fewer than four, Paleologos said. To win, he said, the second tier of at-large contenders must persuade supporters of Flaherty, Mejia, and Louijeune to also vote for them.

“In these races, a lot of votes are bullet votes,” Paleologos said. “People will go in, just vote for one candidate, and walk out.”

Murphy, a Boston Public Schools teacher, has benefited from Flaherty’s support enough to have a comfortable lead over Halbert, he said. If Halbert and Monteiro, both more progressive candidates, could appeal to more of Flaherty’s conservative voting base, either could win a seat, Paleologos said.

The poll found a correlation between participants’ choices in the at-large and mayoral races. Backers of mayoral candidate Michelle Wu overwhelmingly supported Mejia, Louijeune, and Halbert; Annissa Essaibi George’s supporters backed Flaherty, Murphy, and Nee-Walsh.

Thomas Leonard, a 33-year-old Allston-Brighton resident, is a registered Republican and voting for Flaherty, Nee-Walsh, and Murphy. He feels the three at-large candidates are best for City Hall because he’s seen them aligned with his preferred mayoral candidate, Essaibi George, the most.

“I want someone who can appeal to everyone and work across the aisle to get things done,” Leonard said. “It really is just about putting out solutions that can be achieved by the mayor’s office.”

In West Roxbury and Hyde Park, the neighborhoods that typically supply a quarter of all votes, participants supported Flaherty, Mejia, Murphy, and Halbert. Areas with many Black and brown voters, such as Mattapan, Dorchester, and Roxbury, supported Mejia, Flaherty, and Louijeune.

Mary Bertin, a 75-year-old South End resident who “cut her teeth” as a tenant housing organizer back in the day, identifies as an “old-school hardcore Democrat” and said she’s supporting Mejia, Halbert, and Louijeune.

“We have a lot of pressing issues, especially as they relate to Black and brown Bostonians,” said Bertin, who is African-American. “My prayer is that on Election Day we elect candidates who will best represent improvement on those issues.”

The poll has a margin of error of 4.4 percent.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.