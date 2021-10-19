An MBTA Green Line train derailed on Heath Street Tuesday night after the trolley’s wheels encountered debris on the train tracks, said MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

“Shortly before 8:00 p.m., one car of a slow-moving, two-car train derailed just after departing Heath Street Station,” Pesaturo wrote in an email statement.

The E Line train remained upright after derailing. Three passengers on board safely exited, Pesaturo said.