An MBTA Green Line train derailed on Heath Street Tuesday night after the trolley’s wheels encountered debris on the train tracks, said MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.
“Shortly before 8:00 p.m., one car of a slow-moving, two-car train derailed just after departing Heath Street Station,” Pesaturo wrote in an email statement.
The E Line train remained upright after derailing. Three passengers on board safely exited, Pesaturo said.
No injuries were reported.
Breaking: Green Line E branch service is terminating at Brigham Circle due to a derailment at Heath St. Customers can use Route 39 for alternate service according to Mbta. You can see the train completely off the tracks here @boston25 pic.twitter.com/DcvQk8eIse— Wale Aliyu (@WaleAliyu) October 20, 2021
The derailment resulted in the temporary suspension of service from Brigham Circle to Heath Street. Route 39 buses are stopping to pick up customers at Brigham Circle while MBTA crews work to re-rail the car, Pesaturo said.
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.