Truthfully, this race has never felt close. Wu won the preliminary in September by 11 points — a huge margin in a five-person race — and nothing has happened since to substantially move the needle.

If one believes in the validity of polling — which, generally speaking, I do — it’s hard to draw any other conclusion. A Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday gives Michelle Wu a whopping lead of 62-30. Even worse for her opponent, Annissa Essaibi George, is that the number of undecided voters has dwindled to the single digits, a mere 8 percent. In terms of “room to grow,” an imprecise metric often cited by political professionals, she doesn’t have much.

From the outset, Wu has benefited from a better citywide organization and a more inclusive message, honed in the course of four previous citywide campaigns. In that sense, there’s nothing fluky or surprising about Wu’s standing as the race enters its final turn.

Essaibi George has had a tough month. She’s never had a real strategy for broadening the base of a campaign that netted her 22.5 percent of the vote in September. She remains the candidate of Dorchester, South Boston, and West Roxbury.

Obviously, all candidates have a base and work that base. But you can’t win a citywide mayor’s race without getting votes across the city, and she is unusually weak in that regard.

Wu ran well in September even in the neighborhoods she didn’t win. Essaibi George, by contrast, died in the places she didn’t romp. She got less than 10 percent of the vote in nearly 96 precincts (out of a total of 254). Wu got less than 10 percent of the vote in just two precincts, an astonishingly low number.

That’s what landslides are made of.

Still, it’s a curious race. Essaibi George is genuinely engaging as a campaigner and a solid debater. (She often exhibits far more joy in the course of practicing politics than Wu does.) Her views, while not especially progressive, are solidly mainstream.

But she’s never quite been able to sell herself to voters — at least, to those who weren’t already on board — as a plausible leader of the city. In the Globe poll, Wu beat her in almost every demographic.

Essaibi George’s campaign is stuck in neutral, and I don’t know how that changes in two weeks.

In terms of issues, Essaibi George is running the kind of campaign that used to win in this city: moderate, unchallenging, safe. She calls for changes, but they aren’t big, sweeping changes. She declares that we must fix the schools, but her ideas about how to do that are fundamentally incremental, like fixing Madison Park High School.

It’s a lot like the campaigns Marty Walsh ran. But city politics has changed, rapidly and dramatically. Incrementalism has lost its luster.

“The city really has changed,” said former city councilor Mike McCormack, who supports Wu. “Walsh will be the last white, male, Irish mayor.”

If Wu seems to be coasting through the election, surely she knows that the free ride will end abruptly. With an inauguration less than two weeks after the general election, the next mayor — whoever she is — will face a slew of immediate challenges. Starting with addressing the long-festering mess at Mass. and Cass, and guiding the city through a pandemic whose lasting effects on daily life we are only beginning to grasp.

I’m not sure voters have a firm grasp on what, specifically, they want from the next mayor. But they know what they don’t what, which is more of the same.

Wu has spent years thinking of what she would do as mayor if her moment were to arrive, and voters — most of them — seem now to be willing to give her that chance.

Essaibi George, meanwhile, suffers from one of the most intractable problems a politician can have: Voters simply aren’t buying what she’s selling. No so far.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.