Tuesday’s announcement also suggests that the sprawling encampment of tents near Mass. and Cass will no longer be tolerated by city officials, though authorities say no one will be forced to remove a tent unless there is alternative shelter available.

According to a mayoral executive order, city officials, in partnership with state authorities, will create a central command structure to bolster street interventions for those in need of shelter and addiction services.

Boston authorities Tuesday declared addiction and homelessness in the city to be a public health crisis, while Acting Mayor Kim Janey unveiled steps aimed at combating the problems plaguing the local geographic heart of that crisis, the area known as Mass. and Cass.

Advertisement

In recent months, a mini-tent city has sprung up near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, an area that is close to where the South End, Roxbury, and Dorchester meet. City officials on Tuesday estimated that there are about 150 tents in the area. While Mass. and Cass has long had a homelessness population, the number of tents has grown throughout the year.

The area is currently an open air narcotics market, where multiple overdoses are a daily reality, and reports of street violence and sexual exploitation are commonplace.

Specifically, Janey’s executive order states that city agencies will prioritize “enforcement of existing laws and the exercise of existing powers to prevent the placement and maintenance of these encampments in the city.”

“These existing laws, coupled with the Public Health Emergency, dictate that tents and temporary shelters will no longer be allowed on the public ways in the City of Boston,” stated Janey’s order.

Where appropriate, Boston officials will prioritize diversion to treatment programs for those who are involved in the courts, and, as a last resort, police will petition for involuntary commitments for those who are a danger to themselves.

Advertisement

The city, according to Janey’s administration, will draft a new protocol that will “establish procedures for assessing the needs of unsheltered individuals, performing intensive and persistent outreach and engagement, and providing low-barrier pathways to housing with a goal of connecting individuals with appropriate shelter and services.”

The protocol will state that no city employee will require a homeless person to remove their encampment from public property unless there is shelter available for the individual, according to officials. There are at least 170 open beds available on a daily basis at city-run shelters.

This breaking news story will be updated.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.