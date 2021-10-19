Police said the investigation into Guerrero, who works as a delivery driver for Amazon, began Aug. 24 when Wrentham police received a call from customers at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets about a person who appeared to be a man dressed as a woman and was acting suspiciously in the ladies’ bathroom. The suspect was wearing a blonde wig and allegedly went into stalls next to adjoining stalls that were being used by women and younger girls, police said.

Jacob M. Guerrero, 23, of Woonsocket, R.I., was arrested on a warrant in Wrentham as he left an Amazon parking lot located opposite the outlets, Wrentham police said in a statement posted on Facebook .

A man who allegedly donned a blonde wig and used a miniature camera to secretly record women and girls using the bathroom at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets was arrested Monday night, police said.

Police said the suspect appeared to have a pen camera fastened to his sneaker.

“Pen cameras are easily concealed surveillance cameras that have the ability to record video and photos on Micro SD cards contained within the pen,” police wrote on Facebook. “The photos or video captured can then be transferred to any device, including cell phones and computers.”

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Guerrero and arrested him during a motor vehicle stop on High Street in Wrentham on Sept. 2. He was charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person and was released on bail later that day, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant for Guerrero’s vehicle and cellphone which led to the discovery of 12 videos of the unsuspecting victims, police said.

Police said five of the twelve victims were under the age of 18, several of whom are estimated to be between 8 and 11 years old. Other evidence recovered by police suggests that he secretly recorded a young girl undressing through her bedroom window, police said.

Police obtained a second arrest warrant for 12 counts of possession of child pornography and placed him under arrest Monday night.

Guerrero was due to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court on Tuesday.

Wrentham police said the investigation is active and involves several law enforcement agencies in more than one state. Anyone with information should contact Wrentham Police Detective Robert O’Connell at 508-384-2121.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.